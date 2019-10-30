Nescafe Gold Blend Decaffeinated 100G

Change of recipe
I used to like the Gold Blend Decaff but since arabica beans have been added I don’t like it so much. What else is there that’s like the original gold blend decaff?
Perfect pick me up
I love the flavour and taste of this coffee. I have tried others but this really is my favourite for flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
best decaf
I bought this a few weeks ago as I've given up caffeine, I've tried some other brands but this is by far the best! It's lovely and smooth and tastes just like 'real' coffee!
Lovely coffee
A full-flavoured coffee and it's perfect if you love the deep coffee taste. Lovely and smooth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Always a delicious cup of coffee
Wen I changed to decaf coffee, for health reasons, I stayed with Nescafé Gold Blend. The Decaf Gold Blend is delicious, it’s that good I don’t even miss the caffeine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely lovely, and great in evenings
I can't drink too much caffeine but missed coffee and this is the perfect solution. And it doesn't keep you awake at night either. Win/win. Lovely taste and quality.
Love the taste
I bought a jar recently of nescafe gold decafe , love the great taste, very smooth, gets me of to a great start in a morning, love it
Coffee Heaven in an Instant!
Nescafe Gold Blend decaff's distinctive aromatic flavour makes it a firm family favourite in our home. The perfect cuppa any time of day . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hard to find a decent decaf instant
Not the best decaf out there but definitely the best instant decaf. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Disappointing Decaff
Great taste for Decaff, but I find that since Nescafe introduced the new Jar shape, there has been a change in the quality of the instant granules, which results in a layer of unpleasant sediment by the end of each cup. Disappointed that Nescafe have done this to their range of instant coffee's.