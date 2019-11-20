By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Miso Paste 100G

Tesco Miso Paste 100G
£ 1.25
£1.25/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 393kJ/94kcal

Product Description

  • A savoury paste made with soya beans and rice.
  • Rich & savoury
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (17%), Rice (8%), Salt, Cornflour, Alcohol, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume within 4 weeks.For best before end: see lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g as sold:
Energy 393kJ/94kcal
Fat 2.8g
(of which saturates 1.7g)
Carbohydrate 8.9g
(of which sugars 3.8g)
Fibre 2.8g
Protein 6.8g
Salt 6.3g

