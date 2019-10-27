Nescafe Azera Espresso Roast Coffee Bags 10S 80G

Don't bother.
What a waste of money! No flavour, and the bags are pathetic, look at one sideways and it will burst, never mind gentley prodding it with a spoon made of tissue! I shop on a budget so I'm perserving with this rubbish but have found the only way to assure a drink at all is too leave for five minutes and then use a trained negotiator to coax the bag away from the now lukewarm mug!
Waste of money!
I love the idea of a coffee bag and have enjoyed Azera instant coffee before so was looking forward to trying these but I was very disappointed in the quality and flavour of this expensive product! It was so weak you had to leave it for ages to brew going cold and was still too weak to enjoy! Oh and whatever you do do not attempt to squeeze this bag out as it will split open even with the gentlest of pressure!
Not for coffee lovers!
I had great expectation but this was quite possibly the worst cup of coffee I've ever had. Luckily it was half price as this a is an absolute waste of money!
Like drinking hot water. No taste
Rubbish. No taste at all. Just like drinking hot water. Love my coffee but wouldn't even class this as having any coffee taste at all.
Would be great if the coffee stayed in the bag.
I have always made my own coffee bags, but they often split open, so I decided to try some pre-made & opted for this brand. So far I have used 2 & both have split open, the 2nd one spurted what can best be described as boiling hot coffee sludge, all over me, the worktop, the hob, the side of a kitchen unit, the cup & the floor.... How did you get that much sludge in the bag?? .... I have no complaints about the flavour of what is left in the cup, but I had less mess using the bags that I made myself. :/
Not impressed
I drink nescafe azera religiously but was not impressed by this new product. I was looking forward to tasting it but was disappointed, there was no flavour, very bland. It definitely needs more of your authentic coffee flavour.