Nescafe Azera Espresso Roast Coffee Bags 10S 80G

Nescafe Azera Espresso Roast Coffee Bags 10S 80G
£ 3.00
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random.
  • Stir things up with new coffee bags from NESCAFÉ AZERA. Each bag is packed with roasted Arabica and Robusta beans for an intense, smoky coffee.
  • They're perfect when you're in a rush or just want the taste of cafetière coffee without the fuss.
  • Brew your perfect cup
  • Simply boil the kettle, pop a bag in your mug and leave it to brew for 3 minutes. Or for a cold brew, put a bag in 250ml cold water and leave overnight.
  • Each box contains 10 bags and you can enjoy an Espresso Roast wherever you want it. It's simple.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Love the ease of our freshly ground coffee bags but want a smoother, more fruity coffee? Why not try our Americano Blend coffee bags, a smooth, medium roast coffee with fruity, light citrus notes.
  • Add NESCAFÉ AZERA Espresso Roast, Roast & Ground Coffee Bags to your preferred retailer basket for your next online shop.
  • Each bag is individually wrapped in a protective atmosphere to ensure the freshest taste
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Carefully selected, Rainforest Alliance certified, Arabica and Robusta coffee beans
  • Freshly ground, just for you
  • Intense, dark roast with smoky, dark chocolate notes
  • Perfectly crafted to be brewed hot or cold
  • High quality and sustainability sourced from countries like Colombia, Brazil, Honduras, Vietnam and Ethiopia
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Your Perfect Cup
  • Hot
  • 1 Add one bag
  • 2 Add 200ml hot water & brew for 3 mins
  • 3 Gently squeeze, remove & enjoy
  • Cold
  • 1 Add one bag per 250ml cold water
  • 2 Leave to brew overnight
  • 3 Remove & enjoy

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
Net Contents

10 x 8g ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't bother.

1 stars

What a waste of money! No flavour, and the bags are pathetic, look at one sideways and it will burst, never mind gentley prodding it with a spoon made of tissue! I shop on a budget so I'm perserving with this rubbish but have found the only way to assure a drink at all is too leave for five minutes and then use a trained negotiator to coax the bag away from the now lukewarm mug!

Waste of money!

1 stars

I love the idea of a coffee bag and have enjoyed Azera instant coffee before so was looking forward to trying these but I was very disappointed in the quality and flavour of this expensive product! It was so weak you had to leave it for ages to brew going cold and was still too weak to enjoy! Oh and whatever you do do not attempt to squeeze this bag out as it will split open even with the gentlest of pressure!

Not for coffee lovers!

1 stars

I had great expectation but this was quite possibly the worst cup of coffee I've ever had. Luckily it was half price as this a is an absolute waste of money!

Like drinking hot water. No taste

1 stars

Rubbish. No taste at all. Just like drinking hot water. Love my coffee but wouldn't even class this as having any coffee taste at all.

Would be great if the coffee stayed in the bag.

2 stars

I have always made my own coffee bags, but they often split open, so I decided to try some pre-made & opted for this brand. So far I have used 2 & both have split open, the 2nd one spurted what can best be described as boiling hot coffee sludge, all over me, the worktop, the hob, the side of a kitchen unit, the cup & the floor.... How did you get that much sludge in the bag?? .... I have no complaints about the flavour of what is left in the cup, but I had less mess using the bags that I made myself. :/

Not impressed

1 stars

I drink nescafe azera religiously but was not impressed by this new product. I was looking forward to tasting it but was disappointed, there was no flavour, very bland. It definitely needs more of your authentic coffee flavour.

