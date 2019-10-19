By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Azera Americano Coffee Bags 10S 80G

1.5(11)Write a review
Nescafe Azera Americano Coffee Bags 10S 80G
£ 3.00
£3.75/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • Design packs are subject to availability - where multiple designs are available packs will be selected at random.
  • Discover our Instagram @nescafeazera
  • Follow us on Twitter @nescafeazera
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Visit nescafe.co.uk/azera
  • Stir things up with new coffee bags from NESCAFÉ AZERA. Each bag is packed with roasted Arabica and Robusta beans for a smooth, fruity coffee.
  • They're perfect when you're in a rush or just want the taste of cafetière coffee without the fuss.
  • Brew your perfect cup
  • Simply boil the kettle, pop a bag in your mug and leave it to brew for 3 minutes. Or for a cold brew, put a bag in 250ml cold water and leave overnight.
  • Each box contains 10 bags and you can enjoy an Americano Blend wherever you want it. It's simple.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Love the ease of our freshly ground coffee bags but want an intense, more smoky coffee? Why not try our Espresso Roast coffee bags, an intense, dark roast coffee with smoky, dark chocolate notes.
  • Add NESCAFÉ AZERA Americano Blend, Roast & Ground Coffee Bags to your preferred retailer basket for your next online shop.
  • Each bag is individually wrapped in protective atmosphere to ensure the freshest taste
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Carefully selected, Rainforest Alliance certified, Arabica and Robusta coffee beans
  • Freshly ground, just for you
  • Smooth, medium roast with fruity, light citrus notes
  • Perfectly crafted to be brewed hot or cold
  • High quality and sustainability sourced from countries like Colombia, Brazil, Honduras, Vietnam and Ethiopia
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew Your Perfect Cup
  • Hot
  • 1 Add one bag
  • 2 Add 200ml hot water & brew for 3 mins
  • 3 Gently squeeze, remove & enjoy
  • Cold
  • 1 Add one bag per 250ml cold water
  • 2 Leave to brew overnight
  • 3 Remove & enjoy

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

10 x 8g ℮

11 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Inferior

1 stars

Every bag I used burst and coffee was tasteless. Won't buy again. Will be sticking to Taylor as they have got it right

Coffee not bad - bags not good!

2 stars

Not bad coffee if you can manage to get the bag out without it breaking. Most annoying! Wouldn’t buy this brand again.

I won't buy again

1 stars

Bags burst easily - poor design and a good way to ruin a mug of coffee. The coffee itself is quite weak.

all that glitters.......

1 stars

absolutely tasteless

Convenient

3 stars

Not a strong coffee, so great if you like it mild. I prefer a robust flavour. However, it is good first thing in the morning when I can't be bothered to make a good cup with freashly ground coffee and I will be taking coffee bags on holiday in the near future because just about anything is usually better than hotel coffee.

Coffee is good but .....

2 stars

Coffee is good but the bags burst when you try to remove them from the cup, was extra gentle after 1st one burst but they still kept bursting so that's why I only give them 2 stars

Tasteless

1 stars

I found these Americano coffee bags tasteless. Left to brew for over 3 minutes as instructed. Wouldn't have known I was actually drinking coffee - nothing like the taste of an Americano from a coffee shop.

waste of money

1 stars

don't waste your money weak taste and bags burst far to easily

Awful, waste of money even at offer price

1 stars

Absolutely awful, followed the instructions to the letter, 200ml water, brew for 3 mins, then gently squeeze bag, first bags split, and filled cup with coffee grounds, so had to ditch. Started again with second bag, coffee was awful, weak and tasteless, will certainly not be buying again

Nice tast bad bags

4 stars

Love the taste of these just disappointed with the quality of the tea bags they all seem to burst or get hole in leaving coffee bits all over my drink some o have had to to just tip down sink

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

