Nescafe Azera Americano Coffee Bags 10S 80G

Inferior
Every bag I used burst and coffee was tasteless. Won't buy again. Will be sticking to Taylor as they have got it right
Coffee not bad - bags not good!
Not bad coffee if you can manage to get the bag out without it breaking. Most annoying! Wouldn’t buy this brand again.
I won't buy again
Bags burst easily - poor design and a good way to ruin a mug of coffee. The coffee itself is quite weak.
all that glitters.......
absolutely tasteless
Convenient
Not a strong coffee, so great if you like it mild. I prefer a robust flavour. However, it is good first thing in the morning when I can't be bothered to make a good cup with freashly ground coffee and I will be taking coffee bags on holiday in the near future because just about anything is usually better than hotel coffee.
Coffee is good but .....
Coffee is good but the bags burst when you try to remove them from the cup, was extra gentle after 1st one burst but they still kept bursting so that's why I only give them 2 stars
Tasteless
I found these Americano coffee bags tasteless. Left to brew for over 3 minutes as instructed. Wouldn't have known I was actually drinking coffee - nothing like the taste of an Americano from a coffee shop.
waste of money
don't waste your money weak taste and bags burst far to easily
Awful, waste of money even at offer price
Absolutely awful, followed the instructions to the letter, 200ml water, brew for 3 mins, then gently squeeze bag, first bags split, and filled cup with coffee grounds, so had to ditch. Started again with second bag, coffee was awful, weak and tasteless, will certainly not be buying again
Nice tast bad bags
Love the taste of these just disappointed with the quality of the tea bags they all seem to burst or get hole in leaving coffee bits all over my drink some o have had to to just tip down sink