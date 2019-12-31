Tassimo Kenco Flat White Coffee 8 Pods 220G
Offer
- Energy305 kJ 73kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 130kJ
Product Description
- 8 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar for Coffee Based Drink
- Kenco the coffee company because coffee is what we do.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Rich & creamy
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
Cream (from Milk) (43%), Roast and Ground Coffee (25%), Sugar, Milk Protein Concentrate, Water, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- For the perfect Kenco Flat White
- 1. Insert Coffee
- 2. Shake & Insert
- 3. Stir & Enjoy!
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherland.
Return to
- UK: 0800 0322 88 33
- IE: 1800 454 501
- tassimo.com
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|235 ml**
|235 ml/%*
|Energy
|130kJ
|305kJ
|-
|31kcal
|73kcal
|4%
|Fat
|2.0 g
|4.8 g
|7%
|of which saturates
|1.4 g
|3.2 g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|2.5 g
|5.9 g
|2%
|of which sugars
|2.5 g
|5.8 g
|6%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|0.3 g
|0.8 g
|2%
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.25 g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020