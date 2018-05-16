L'or. Papua New Guinea Capsules 10 Pack
New
Product Description
- Ground Coffee in Capsules.
- For detailed list of compatible machines see www.lorespresso.com
- The purest flavour experience is unlocked in our L'OR Origins Collection, every coffee bean is influenced by the unique environment of its homeland. Our master blenders have enhanced the personality of each origin, selecting only rare beans and blending them to reflect and respect the natural characteristics of the world's richest soils. Will you indulge in the enticing taste sensations of India, be pulled by our striking Papua New Guinea blend, or allured by our aromatic Colombia arabica?
- The breathtaking highlands of Papua New Guinea are the inspiring origin of Papua New Guinea, an outstanding blend with a pronounced, fruity taste and sweet woody aroma that nods to the cool and wet climate of the fertile volcanic slopes upon which these coffee beans are grown: a veritable ancestral paradise.
- Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
- Why not try other variants within the L'OR coffee pods range, such as Supremo or Ristretto.
- L'OR is also available as an Instant or Roast and Ground coffee.
- L'OR: why pursue anything less than gold.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Whether you prefer espresso, ristretto or lungo, there is always a coffee pod you'll like. Our decaf capsules taste great, even without caffeine. Rather prepare yourself a cappuccino? L'OR Espresso offers only the best coffee pods, compatible with your espresso machine. Try L'OR Espresso capsules, Nespresso ®* compatible pods, and find your favourite flavour.
- The purest flavour is unlocked in the L'OR Origins, every coffee bean is influenced by its homeland
Information
Produce of
Made in France with coffee from Papua New Guinea
Number of uses
10 Count
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Hurley,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
Return to
- UK: Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland: 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
- Dublin 3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
52g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020