Lavazza Caf Espresso Beans 1Kg

  • Roasted coffee beans.
  • - 1kg pack of medium roast whole bean Lavazza coffee with an aromatic flavour and a level 5 delicate intensity
  • - Selection of blend of 100 % Arabica beans with an aromatic flavour and floral notes
  • - Great for a bean to cup machine, a filter coffee machine, or ground for a French press or moka pot
  • - With a deep, rich flavour and very smooth, this traditional recipe has a uniquely Italian coffee aroma
  • - Coffee featuring beans mainly from Africa, South and Central America
  • Lavazza Espresso Italiano Coffee Beans: Lavazza Espresso Italiano is a selection of blends, from mild to bold, to enjoy your coffee as Italians do, with your favourite brewing method. With a deep, rich flavour and very smooth, this traditional recipe has a uniquely Italian coffee aroma. Caffè Espresso: prepare with an espresso machine. Lavazza is synonymous with quality coffee all over the world, this comes directly from over a century of passion for coffee, experience, research and innovation.
  • Since 1895 the Lavazza family has been devoted to the pursuit of coffee perfection. True Italian coffee taste: our passion, your pleasure.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU
  • Pack size: 1KG

After opening, store in a cool and dry place.Best before: date shown on side of pack.

Produce of

Made in Italy

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna,
  • 32 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

1000g ℮

Lovely flavour, not bitter at all.

5 stars

It is very tasty,good price as well.

5 stars

