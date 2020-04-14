Rowntrees Randoms Sours Pouch Bag 140G

Super sour taste
So nice. I absolutely love sour sweets and these are the best I’ve ever tasted. Big thumbs up from me
Great Tasting
I loved the orignal randoms but these are even better! i love sour sweets so was excited when Rowntrees brought out this product. they taste great!! the packaging is a good size too. they say for sharing but they taste too good to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best ever sweets
I struggle to find these locally so when I do I buy at least 5 bags. !! They are the best ever sweet, tangy, zingy and full of flavour with a lovely soft texture. Keep selling these more and more!
Quite tasty
I bought these for a movie night with friends and they were pretty good. Not too sour, they all disappeared quickly so everyone must have enjoyed them. I Luke but again to share as the bag is a decent size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum
These were great and were gone way too quickly sadly. Delicious, not too sweet, chewy - perfect. The flavours were lovely too - not too chemically or samie - they tasted pretty natural to me for what they are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Juicy
I am obsessed with sour sweet treats so this was just the ticket. I really enjoyed the variety of flavours each one as good as the last and that tangy flavour just made it even nicer. Great product as a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
So pleased with these as they're a great new twist on the orginal randoms and are the perfect cinema snack! Definitely worth a try if you're a fan of sour sweets, although be warned - they're really sour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very delicious
They are very delicious. They have a very natural flavour unlike other jellies I have tried. They are a. Nice snack to be eaten at any time of the day. I have already put them on my shopping list for next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum yum yum
The rowntree?s randoms always taste so good, but the sours are my favourite! They are like little sour juice pods that turn sweet and really satisfy any sweet craving. I would always chose these over other sweet brands as they don?t contain any artificial colours or preservatives, and they are not so bad in calories so you don?t have to feel guilty either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tasty Sweets
Grabbed a bag of these for a flight to pass the time and satisfy the sweet cravings. While they were sour, I would say they lacked that punch of other sour sweets. They were still very tasty and I would probably pick up another bag in future; but I would not go out of my way to find them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]