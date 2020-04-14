By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Randoms Sours Pouch Bag 140G

4.5(48)Write a review

£ 1.00
£0.71/100g


  
    
  
    
  
    
  
    
  
    




Product Description

  • Assorted fruit flavour jellies with a sour flavour coating
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • More sour than a teapot of lemons! Give your senses a zingy kick with delightfully sour, quirky and completely unpredictable Rowntree's® Randoms® Sours! From tangy teapots to tingly tortoises, every bag contains a random combination of fruity flavoured, sour sweets - you'll never know quite what you're going to get!
  • Did you know that we don't use artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Rowntree's® sweets? It's even more reason to enjoy the different flavours, textures, shapes, and colours in every playfully random bag.
  • These brilliantly random sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionary company. In 2009 Randoms® were born, bringing fruity randomness to the family.
  • Have you tried our new product Rowntree's® Randoms® Squish'ems?!
  • Deliciously fruity-flavoured, sour chewy sweets
  • A random assortment of shapes, colours, textures and flavours
  • Billions of possible combinations
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1.4%) (Apple, Black Carrot, Orange, Lemon, Mandarin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Citrates), Fructose, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Carageenan, Locust Bean Gum), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Carrot, Hibiscus, Safflower), Spirulina Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Coconut, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Colours (Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene)

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 5 Sweets = 1 Serving
  • Love to Share
  • ... with others, with a movie, as a treat

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy1418kJ287kJ8400kJ
-334kcal68kcal2000kcal3%
Fat0.0g0.0g70g0%
of which: saturates0.0g0.0g20g0%
Carbohydrate77.3g15.7g260g6%
of which: sugars56.4g11.4g90g13%
Fibre0.0g0.0g--
Protein4.0g0.8g50g2%
Salt0.33g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**5 sweets----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Super sour taste

5 stars

So nice. I absolutely love sour sweets and these are the best I’ve ever tasted. Big thumbs up from me

Great Tasting

5 stars

I loved the orignal randoms but these are even better! i love sour sweets so was excited when Rowntrees brought out this product. they taste great!! the packaging is a good size too. they say for sharing but they taste too good to share! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best ever sweets

5 stars

I struggle to find these locally so when I do I buy at least 5 bags. !! They are the best ever sweet, tangy, zingy and full of flavour with a lovely soft texture. Keep selling these more and more!

Quite tasty

4 stars

I bought these for a movie night with friends and they were pretty good. Not too sour, they all disappeared quickly so everyone must have enjoyed them. I Luke but again to share as the bag is a decent size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum

5 stars

These were great and were gone way too quickly sadly. Delicious, not too sweet, chewy - perfect. The flavours were lovely too - not too chemically or samie - they tasted pretty natural to me for what they are. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Juicy

5 stars

I am obsessed with sour sweet treats so this was just the ticket. I really enjoyed the variety of flavours each one as good as the last and that tangy flavour just made it even nicer. Great product as a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

So pleased with these as they're a great new twist on the orginal randoms and are the perfect cinema snack! Definitely worth a try if you're a fan of sour sweets, although be warned - they're really sour! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very delicious

5 stars

They are very delicious. They have a very natural flavour unlike other jellies I have tried. They are a. Nice snack to be eaten at any time of the day. I have already put them on my shopping list for next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum yum

4 stars

The rowntree?s randoms always taste so good, but the sours are my favourite! They are like little sour juice pods that turn sweet and really satisfy any sweet craving. I would always chose these over other sweet brands as they don?t contain any artificial colours or preservatives, and they are not so bad in calories so you don?t have to feel guilty either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty Sweets

4 stars

Grabbed a bag of these for a flight to pass the time and satisfy the sweet cravings. While they were sour, I would say they lacked that punch of other sour sweets. They were still very tasty and I would probably pick up another bag in future; but I would not go out of my way to find them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

