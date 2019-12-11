Nescafe Gold Oat Latte (6X16g) Gb

Great flavour
I love this, spot on! Finally a Latte for vegans that you can buy in the supermarket. Great tasting cuppa. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This latte is not creamy enough, it needs more cream to make it perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product is perfect. Not only does it make a delicious coffee but it means I can have a coffee when I travel for work as many places don't have dairy free milk available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I really enjoyed thus product. It was not too sweet and had no bitter taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I received a free sample of this and was very impressed. It has a lovely flavour and texture, very creamy. However, if you are wanting something to taste like an ordinary latte sachet with dairy milk, this wouldn’t be for you. This does taste very strongly of oat milk, but if this is what you are expecting and wanting then it is very enjoyable. The sachet dissolves well and there isn’t a strange after taste or texture which I sometimes find with latte sachets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not quite as good as the real thing, but really not far off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was very impressed how it tasted and would definitely go out and buy this. As its really nice and the taste is very good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I received a sample of Nescafé Oat Latte at a Free From show, and as a vegan coffee lover (and oat milk addict) I was thrilled! This is such a lovely drink, I can take the sachets to work and enjoy coffees without worrying about having to take dairy free milk in with me. Look forward to the range expanding! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I was given a sample packet at an Allergy trade show, but I'll definitely be buying more of this. Easy to prepare, it has a delicious creamy texture with the beautifully smooth flavour you would expect from Nescafe Gold. Give this a try, you certainly won't be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Looks very dark to start with so I thought it wasn’t going to be very nice all but it does taste quite nice. It’s rather watery though and there’s no real froth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]