Nescafe Gold Oat Latte (6X16g) Gb

4.5(13)
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Oat Latte (6X16g) Gb
£ 1.50
£1.50/g

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy277kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee Beverage with Oat.
  • Sit back and enjoy a delicious dairy alternative NESCAFÉ GOLD Oat Latte. Enjoy the smooth and creamy taste of 100% high quality Arabica beans and Oat
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a range of dairy alternative lattes? Why not try our smooth and creamy tasting NESCAFÉ GOLD Almond Latte or Coconut Latte today.
  • A coffee shop-style dairy alternative oat latte
  • A perfect combination of 100% Arabica beans and Oat
  • Crafted to produce a smooth and creamy taste with every cup
  • Low sugar and low fat when prepared
  • Prepare delicious drinks in moments with 6 sachets
  • Available exclusively in Tesco
  • Suitable for Vegans and certified by The Vegan Society
  • Pack size: 96kg
  • Low sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coffee (12%) [Soluble Coffee (11%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Rice Flour, Oat Flour (4%), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • The Perfect Latte
  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time, wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

PO Box 207,

  York,
  YO91 1XY,
  UK.
  • UK.
  3030 Lake Drive,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  Contact us Free
  www.nescafe.co.uk
  0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1740 kJ141 kJ277 kJ8400 kJ
-414 kcal34 kcal66 kcal2000 kcal
Fat14.5g1.2g2.3g70g
of which: saturates12.0g1.0g1.9g20g
Carbohydrate64.8g5.2g10.4g260g
of which: sugars29.8g2.4g4.8g90g
Fibre4.7g0.4g0.8g-
Protein3.3g0.3g0.5g50g
Salt1.04g0.08g0.17g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 200ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great flavour

5 stars

I love this, spot on! Finally a Latte for vegans that you can buy in the supermarket. Great tasting cuppa. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great flavour

4 stars

This latte is not creamy enough, it needs more cream to make it perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just what I have been searching for!

5 stars

This product is perfect. Not only does it make a delicious coffee but it means I can have a coffee when I travel for work as many places don't have dairy free milk available. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick coffee on the go!

4 stars

I really enjoyed thus product. It was not too sweet and had no bitter taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Would recommend

4 stars

I received a free sample of this and was very impressed. It has a lovely flavour and texture, very creamy. However, if you are wanting something to taste like an ordinary latte sachet with dairy milk, this wouldn’t be for you. This does taste very strongly of oat milk, but if this is what you are expecting and wanting then it is very enjoyable. The sachet dissolves well and there isn’t a strange after taste or texture which I sometimes find with latte sachets. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Creamy

4 stars

Not quite as good as the real thing, but really not far off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

I was very impressed how it tasted and would definitely go out and buy this. As its really nice and the taste is very good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I received a sample of Nescafé Oat Latte at a Free From show, and as a vegan coffee lover (and oat milk addict) I was thrilled! This is such a lovely drink, I can take the sachets to work and enjoy coffees without worrying about having to take dairy free milk in with me. Look forward to the range expanding! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty and easy vegan Latte

5 stars

I was given a sample packet at an Allergy trade show, but I'll definitely be buying more of this. Easy to prepare, it has a delicious creamy texture with the beautifully smooth flavour you would expect from Nescafe Gold. Give this a try, you certainly won't be disappointed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad at at

3 stars

Looks very dark to start with so I thought it wasn’t going to be very nice all but it does taste quite nice. It’s rather watery though and there’s no real froth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

