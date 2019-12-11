Nescafe Gold Almond Latte (6X16g) Gb

Amazing
Brilliant product, especially because it’s cruelty free and vegan. I am so happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pleasantly surprise
I was given a sample pack While in a free from event With 2 sashays in. 1 coconut latte and the other was almond. I had the almond in a hotel a fue days later. It’s a very nice blend of almond powder which brings a very generous but not strong almond flavour. When pouring the hot water it instantly dissolved leaving no clumps or powder floating round my mug. Very very satisfied. Now I didn’t notice on the pack it was suitable for vegans. I would not of thought it had no milk amazing
Great taste lovely drink I received a twin pack
Got these as a free sample there were almond and oats great taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!
I had a sample of the Almond Latte at a show and was keen to try it. As a vegan myself, our choices for a home brew Almond Latte is limited. I was quite excited and couldnt wait to try it. I have to say I wasn't disappointed. It was lovely and creamy and tasted great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Finally...an on the go dairy free alternative
I received a free sachet at an allergy and free from show I recently attended. I’m delighted with My new find, this is a lovely alternative and so simple to take with me on the go with work on the road. I now won’t have to decline a hot drink in future meetings. I just hope the special offers will be extended to this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
The nicest tasting non dairy latte I've ever had. Well done Nescafé! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice change
I received this product as a tester from an allergy fair, it’s a nice change to a tea or coffee at home but not as good as a coffee shop latte [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good flavour
This latte was not creamy enough for me, I added milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
welcome back to coffee
Just tried Nescafé gold almond latte. Haven’t had a coffee in years due to “milk” issues. This dairy free alternative is great, the sachets go with me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
Bought a few weeks ago. Comes in very good packaging. It was so tasty and extremely convenient to drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]