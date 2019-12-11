By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Gold Almond Latte (6X16g) Gb

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Almond Latte (6X16g) Gb
£ 1.50
£1.50/g

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy277kJ 66kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1728 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee Beverage with Almond.
  • Sit back and enjoy a delicious dairy alternative NESCAFÉ GOLD Almond Latte. Enjoy the smooth and creamy taste of 100% high quality Arabica beans and Almond
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a range of dairy alternative lattes? Why not try our smooth and creamy tasting NESCAFÉ GOLD Oat Latte or Coconut Latte today.
  • A coffee shop-style dairy alternative almond latte
  • A perfect combination of 100% Arabica beans and Almond
  • Crafted to produce a smooth and creamy taste with every cup
  • Low sugar and low fat when prepared
  • Prepare delicious drinks in moments with 6 sachets
  • Available exclusively in Tesco
  • Suitable for Vegans and certified by The Vegan Society
  • Pack size: 96kg
  • Low sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Coffee (11%) [Soluble Coffee (10%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Rice Flour, Fat-Reduced Almond Powder (4%), Oat Flour, Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • The Perfect Latte
  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time, wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

6 x 16g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1728 kJ137 kJ277 kJ8400 kJ
-411 kcal33 kcal66 kcal2000 kcal
Fat14.1g1.1g2.3g70g
of which: saturates11.5g0.9g1.8g20g
Carbohydrate63.4g5.1g10.1g260g
of which: sugars29.9g2.4g4.8g90g
Fibre4.9g0.4g0.8g-
Protein4.8g0.4g0.8g50g
Salt1.08g0.09g0.17g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water makes 200ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Amazing

5 stars

Brilliant product, especially because it’s cruelty free and vegan. I am so happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly surprise

5 stars

I was given a sample pack While in a free from event With 2 sashays in. 1 coconut latte and the other was almond. I had the almond in a hotel a fue days later. It’s a very nice blend of almond powder which brings a very generous but not strong almond flavour. When pouring the hot water it instantly dissolved leaving no clumps or powder floating round my mug. Very very satisfied. Now I didn’t notice on the pack it was suitable for vegans. I would not of thought it had no milk amazing

Great taste lovely drink I received a twin pack

5 stars

Got these as a free sample there were almond and oats great taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I had a sample of the Almond Latte at a show and was keen to try it. As a vegan myself, our choices for a home brew Almond Latte is limited. I was quite excited and couldnt wait to try it. I have to say I wasn't disappointed. It was lovely and creamy and tasted great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Finally...an on the go dairy free alternative

5 stars

I received a free sachet at an allergy and free from show I recently attended. I’m delighted with My new find, this is a lovely alternative and so simple to take with me on the go with work on the road. I now won’t have to decline a hot drink in future meetings. I just hope the special offers will be extended to this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

The nicest tasting non dairy latte I've ever had. Well done Nescafé! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice change

2 stars

I received this product as a tester from an allergy fair, it’s a nice change to a tea or coffee at home but not as good as a coffee shop latte [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good flavour

4 stars

This latte was not creamy enough for me, I added milk! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

welcome back to coffee

5 stars

Just tried Nescafé gold almond latte. Haven’t had a coffee in years due to “milk” issues. This dairy free alternative is great, the sachets go with me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

Bought a few weeks ago. Comes in very good packaging. It was so tasty and extremely convenient to drink [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

