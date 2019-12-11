By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Coconut Latte (6X15g) Gb

4(28)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Coconut Latte (6X15g) Gb
£ 1.50
£16.67/kg

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy260kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1720 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant Coffee Beverage with Coconut.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Sit back and enjoy a delicious dairy alternative NESCAFÉ GOLD Coconut Latte. Enjoy the smooth and creamy taste of 100% high quality Arabica beans and Coconut
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 80 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a range of dairy alternative lattes? Why not try our smooth and creamy tasting NESCAFÉ GOLD Oat Latte or Almond Latte today.
  • A coffee shop-style dairy alternative coconut latte
  • A perfect combination of 100% Arabica beans and Coconut
  • Crafted to produce a smooth and creamy taste with every cup
  • Low sugar and low fat when prepared
  • Prepare delicious drinks in moments with 6 sachets
  • Available exclusively in Tesco
  • Suitable for Vegans and certified by The Vegan Society
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Low sugar
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coffee (15%) [Soluble Coffee (14%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Coconut Cream (2.7%) (Coconut Milk, Emulsifier E1450), Anti-Caking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Oat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • The Perfect Latte
  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time, wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!
  • Dissolve powder completely before placing a lid on any container such as a thermos or travel mug. To avoid the risk of burning, do not shake the container in order to dissolve the powder.

Number of uses

Makes 6 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy1720 kJ129 kJ260 kJ8400 kJ
-410 kcal31 kcal62 kcal2000 kcal
Fat14.5g1.1g2.2g70g
of which: saturates12.3g0.9g1.8g20g
Carbohydrate63.7g4.8g9.6g260g
of which: sugars32.1g2.4g4.8g90g
Fibre5.2g0.4g0.8g-
Protein3.0g0.2g0.5g50g
Salt0.99g0.07g0.15g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water makes 200ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 6 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

28 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and convenient!

4 stars

I got some free samples to try of the Coconut Latte and was firstly overjoyed to have an instant coffee option that didnt contain milk! I usually have sugar in my coffee but found the sweetness of the coconut enough to have it with nothing extra added. Coffee has a nice kick - only downside is the froth doesnt last very long so it isn't really a latte, but still tasty nonetheless! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good flavoured Vegan coffee

5 stars

I have never tried a dairy alternative before now and wow! the difference is really surprising. I've just had a Nescafe Gold Coconut Latte and although the taste was slightly different to what I am used to what I did notice, almost immediately, was that I didn't feel heavy or sluggish after it - something I always get with dairy. So, thank you, Nescafe, for sending me this sample. I'm really glad I give it a try and will definitely be picking some up when I next go shopping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

I was sceptical at first when it said dairy alternative at what the taste would be like, but it was lovely ! It was still creamy and tasty ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A pleasant difference

4 stars

Got some of these as free samples at the free from winter show in Liverpool. A lovely pleasant drink with coconut flavour adds a soothing smell and taste to a coffee break, a pleasant difference from the norm [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I like the strength of the coffee and love the coconut flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really tasty

5 stars

Tried a sample, had to buy a full pack as enjoyed the taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unbelievable

1 stars

In this day of health issues and obesity scares where people are looking to healthy options like natural ingredients and low suger/high fibre this is a real throw back to the Dark Ages. 32% sugar to pack it out was bad enough but the flavours and textures were all wrong. Good quality black coffee with just a pinch of sugar is all you need. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely disgusting

1 stars

Glad this was a free sample as I would of been gutted if I had bought it. Overly sweet and horrible texture. Great that you are trying to give those avoiding dairy an alternative but I think I will just carry on drinking my coffee black.

Simply Amazing

5 stars

I tryed these as I can't have dairy and I am in love with them, great taste just enough coconut just right, well done Nescafe :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too sweet

2 stars

If this is "low sugar", why is there 32 gram of sugar per 100g? The 1st 2 ingredients are sugars. I would never add that much sugar to a drink, why cant we be left to add what sugar we please?

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Almond Latte (6X16g) Gb

£ 1.50
£NaN/g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Oat Latte (6X16g) Gb

£ 1.50
£NaN/g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Salted Toffee Macadamia Mocha 156G

£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Latte Caramel Coffee 8 X 17G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here