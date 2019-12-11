Nescafe Gold Coconut Latte (6X15g) Gb

Tasty and convenient!
I got some free samples to try of the Coconut Latte and was firstly overjoyed to have an instant coffee option that didnt contain milk! I usually have sugar in my coffee but found the sweetness of the coconut enough to have it with nothing extra added. Coffee has a nice kick - only downside is the froth doesnt last very long so it isn't really a latte, but still tasty nonetheless! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good flavoured Vegan coffee
I have never tried a dairy alternative before now and wow! the difference is really surprising. I've just had a Nescafe Gold Coconut Latte and although the taste was slightly different to what I am used to what I did notice, almost immediately, was that I didn't feel heavy or sluggish after it - something I always get with dairy. So, thank you, Nescafe, for sending me this sample. I'm really glad I give it a try and will definitely be picking some up when I next go shopping. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely delicious
I was sceptical at first when it said dairy alternative at what the taste would be like, but it was lovely ! It was still creamy and tasty ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A pleasant difference
Got some of these as free samples at the free from winter show in Liverpool. A lovely pleasant drink with coconut flavour adds a soothing smell and taste to a coffee break, a pleasant difference from the norm [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
I like the strength of the coffee and love the coconut flavour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really tasty
Tried a sample, had to buy a full pack as enjoyed the taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Unbelievable
In this day of health issues and obesity scares where people are looking to healthy options like natural ingredients and low suger/high fibre this is a real throw back to the Dark Ages. 32% sugar to pack it out was bad enough but the flavours and textures were all wrong. Good quality black coffee with just a pinch of sugar is all you need. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely disgusting
Glad this was a free sample as I would of been gutted if I had bought it. Overly sweet and horrible texture. Great that you are trying to give those avoiding dairy an alternative but I think I will just carry on drinking my coffee black.
Simply Amazing
I tryed these as I can't have dairy and I am in love with them, great taste just enough coconut just right, well done Nescafe :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Too sweet
If this is "low sugar", why is there 32 gram of sugar per 100g? The 1st 2 ingredients are sugars. I would never add that much sugar to a drink, why cant we be left to add what sugar we please?