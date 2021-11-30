Salter Clear Panel Analyser

Always weigh yourself on the same scale placed on the same floor surface. Do not compare weight readings from one scale to another as some differences will exist due to manufacturing tolerances. Placing your scale on a hard, even floor will ensure the greatest accuracy and consistency. It is recommended that you measure at the same time of the day, preferably early evening before a meal for the most consistent results. Your scale rounds up or down to the nearest increment. If you weigh yourself twice and get two different readings, your weight lies between the two. Clean your scale with a damp cloth. Do not use chemical cleaning agents. Do not allow your scale to become saturated with water as this can damage the electronics. Treat your scale with care - it is a precision instrument. Do not drop it or jump on it.

Always weigh yourself on the same scale placed on the same floor surface. Do not compare weight readings from one scale to another as some differences will exist due to manufacturing tolerances. Placing your scale on a hard, even floor will ensure the greatest accuracy and consistency. It is recommended that you measure at the same time of the day, preferably early evening before a meal for the most consistent results. Your scale rounds up or down to the nearest increment. If you weigh yourself twice and get two different readings, your weight lies between the two. Clean your scale with a damp cloth. Do not use chemical cleaning agents. Do not allow your scale to become saturated with water as this can damage the electronics. Treat your scale with care - it is a precision instrument. Do not drop it or jump on it.

These scales measure weight, body fat, body water, BMI and bone mass. The athlete mode and 8-user memory allows multiple users to measure their readings and store separate profiles. The glass platform is made from toughened safety glass. These scales have a 15-year guarantee.

These scales measure weight, body fat, body water, BMI and bone mass. The athlete mode and 8-user memory allows multiple users to measure their readings and store separate profiles. The glass platform is made from toughened safety glass. These scales have a 15-year guarantee.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023