Costa Festive Travel Cup

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with 2 colours, we therefore cannot guarantee the colour that will be delivered. You will receive either one of the 2 colours, subject to availability.

£ 8.00
Product Description

  • Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger
  • This reusable porcelain Costa Coffee travel cup will make a handy gift for coffee lovers always on the go. Complete with delicious stem ginger biscuits for an indulgent treat.
  • H22cm x W6.5cm x D6.5cm
  • Set includes a porcelain reusable Costa Coffee travel cup in a wonderfully festive design
  • Set includes Costa Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger 48g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat, Oatmeal, Milk, and Gluten, May also contain traces of Nuts

Preparation and Usage

  • Care Instructions: Wash in warm soapy water before first use. Suitable for microwave and dishwasher use. Do not use the cup when driving.

