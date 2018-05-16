Costa Mug And Biscuits

Product Description
- Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger
- This Costa gift set comes complete with a high-quality porcelain Costa cup and Costa's delicious stem ginger biscuits, sure to make the perfect Christmas present for Costa Coffee fans.
- H19.5cm x W14.5cm x D11cm
- Set includes porcelain Costa Coffee primo coffee cup
- Costa Coffee cup comes complete with Costa Coffee ginger biscuits with stem ginger 48g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, Oatmeal, Milk, and Gluten, May also contain traces of Nuts
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash cup in warm soapy water before first use. Cup suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019