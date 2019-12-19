Harry Potters Light Painting Wand

Product Description
- Free Light Painting App!
- The free Wow! Stuff Light Painting App is available for both iOS and Android, and lets you create stunning works of art that can be shared from your smartphone or tablet directly, or uploaded to social media platforms.
- A True Replica!
- This collector quality, replica Light Painting Wand is fully licensed by Warner Bros. and hand painted and cast in a high grade resin to give a weight and balance that's authentically pleasing in the hands of all wizards and witches. The wand has been designed using scans of the original film props, creating true replicas of those seen on screen, right down to the scars and patinas!
- Create Your Own Images!
- Paint your name in the sky, draw your own Petronus, replicate duelling battles or recreate scenes and practice your best ‘expelliarmus', ‘stupefy' and ‘expecto patronum' spells!
- In the words of Ollivander, “The wand chooses the wizard”, and these new Light Painting Wands from the WOW! Stuff collection are no exception. Each wand features an ultra-bright LED tip, which is activated by a hidden button on the handle of the wand. In itself this is an authentic wand replica when activated, but the real magic begins when you download the free Wow! Stuff Light Painting App onto your smartphone or tablet. Use the app to film yourself, or other wizards and witches, as they use the wand in low light to produce extraordinary images! Paint your name in the sky, draw your own Petronus, replicate duelling battles or recreate scenes and practice your best ‘expelliarmus', ‘stupefy' and ‘expecto patronum' spells! Incudes 3x LR41 Battery.
- H36cm x W4.5cm x D4.5cm
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to choking hazard from small parts
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to choking hazard from small parts
