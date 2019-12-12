- Wake up ready for action with this Toy Story 4 Alarm Clock. Inspired by the original Toy Story film, the metal twin bell alarm clock features iconic Toy Story Characters, and the phrase 'I wake up to Play'.
- Powered by 1 x AA battery (not included), the Toy Story Alarm Clock is the perfect way to be woken up like a hero every morning with three of the most popular characters from Toy Story. First released in 1995 by Disney Pixar, Toy Story broke new ground in cinema animation, and made lead characters Woody and Buzz household names. With two sequels proving to be equally popular in 1999 and 2010 respectively, the much anticipated 2019 release of Toy Story 4 highlights the ever growing fanbase for the much-loved franchise even 24 years after the original. Toy Story has won many plaudits and awards, and will go down in history as one of the most loved animated films of all time.
- The Toy Story Draw It is an officially licensed Toy Story product.
- H17cm x W13cm x D6cm
- Toy story 4 alarm clock
- Battery powered alarm clock
- 1 x AA 1.5 v. Batteries not included
