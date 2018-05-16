Disney Princess Eye Mask & Socks

- Ensure you get your beauty sleep in total comfort with this Jasmine Eye Mask and Bed Sock Set. The perfect gift for any princess, this enchanting gift set is based on the classic Disney film Aladdin, and is sure to get you sleeping as soundly as fairytale royalty. The satin eye mask offers a great way to block out distractions and drift away to dreamland, and the knitted bed socks will keep you warm and toasty while there. The bed socks fit UK ladies size 3-7 (EU 35.5-41 / US 5-9).
- Beloved and trusted the world over, Disney has brought joy and magic into the hearts of millions with its films, cartoons, and theme parks since first established by Walt Disney himself way back in the 1920s. Since then, with timeless animated films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Fantasia, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, Disney, and its ubiquitous mascot Mickey Mouse, are instantly recognised by children and adults alike across the globe. With new live action film versions of all the studios best loved works, Disney's profile is once again rising, giving new generations a chance to experience the magic for the first time.
- The Sleeping Beauty Eye Mask and Bed Sock Set is an officially licensed Disney product.
- H19cm x W21cm x D3cm
- Eye mask and bed sock set
- Printed satin mask with gold piping at edge and 2 x knitted socks
- Great gift for Jasmine fans
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Wash with similar colours. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
Safety information
Warning! Wash with similar colours. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019