By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Disney Princess Eye Mask & Socks

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Disney Princess Eye Mask & Socks

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

  • Ensure you get your beauty sleep in total comfort with this Jasmine Eye Mask and Bed Sock Set. The perfect gift for any princess, this enchanting gift set is based on the classic Disney film Aladdin, and is sure to get you sleeping as soundly as fairytale royalty. The satin eye mask offers a great way to block out distractions and drift away to dreamland, and the knitted bed socks will keep you warm and toasty while there. The bed socks fit UK ladies size 3-7 (EU 35.5-41 / US 5-9).
  • Beloved and trusted the world over, Disney has brought joy and magic into the hearts of millions with its films, cartoons, and theme parks since first established by Walt Disney himself way back in the 1920s. Since then, with timeless animated films like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella, Fantasia, The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, Disney, and its ubiquitous mascot Mickey Mouse, are instantly recognised by children and adults alike across the globe. With new live action film versions of all the studios best loved works, Disney's profile is once again rising, giving new generations a chance to experience the magic for the first time.
  • The Sleeping Beauty Eye Mask and Bed Sock Set is an officially licensed Disney product.
  • H19cm x W21cm x D3cm
  • Eye mask and bed sock set
  • Printed satin mask with gold piping at edge and 2 x knitted socks
  • Great gift for Jasmine fans

Information

Warnings

  • Warning! Wash with similar colours. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Wash with similar colours. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Football Pinball

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Quality Street Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£0.62/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Heart Eye Masks

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Slipcase Twisted Disney Princess Mixed Twisted

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here