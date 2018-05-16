- Create your very own magical vista, moulding some sparkling terrain upon which your golden unicorns can roam, with this Unicorn Universe.
- This set is ideal for kids who love magical stories and live to be creative, allowing them to build their own world in which unicorns can prance.
- The pack includes 80g of kinetic pink moulding sand and two golden unicorn figures, as well as a storage pot.
- This is a fabulous gift for children who love magic, and works nicely as a birthday or Christmas present. It also works perfectly as a stocking filler on the big day!
- H18cm x W12cm x D3cm
- 80g of pink kinetic sand
- 2 gold unicorns
- Comes with storage pot
Information
Warnings
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
Warning! Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 5+. Adult supervision recommended.
