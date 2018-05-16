By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Unicorn Universe

Unicorn Universe

£ 2.50
  • Create your very own magical vista, moulding some sparkling terrain upon which your golden unicorns can roam, with this Unicorn Universe.
  • This set is ideal for kids who love magical stories and live to be creative, allowing them to build their own world in which unicorns can prance.
  • The pack includes 80g of kinetic pink moulding sand and two golden unicorn figures, as well as a storage pot.
  • This is a fabulous gift for children who love magic, and works nicely as a birthday or Christmas present. It also works perfectly as a stocking filler on the big day!
  • H18cm x W12cm x D3cm
  • 80g of pink kinetic sand
  • 2 gold unicorns
  • Comes with storage pot

Information

Warnings

  • Warning! Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 5+. Adult supervision recommended.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Safety information

Warning! Choking Hazard. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Recommended for ages 5+. Adult supervision recommended.

