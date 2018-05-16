By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cupcake Decorating Food Truck 4 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cupcake Decorating Food Truck 4 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£1.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

  • 4 x 50ml Bottles With Candy Pearl Sprinkles, Confetti Heart Sprinkles, Chocolate Sprinkles and Rainbow Sprinkles
  • Bake your favourite cupcakes, add frosting, then mix and match any of these delicious toppings to take your cupcake to the next level.
  • *E102, *E129 are colours that may have an adverse effect on the activity and attention in children.
  • H20cm x W5cm x D25.8cm

Information

Allergy Information

  • Rainbow Sugar Strands Allergy: Soya

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Irridescent Body Tattoos

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Quiz Cards Movie Quiz

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

12 Day Chilli Chocolate Challenge

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Disney Bambi Special Friend Mug

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here