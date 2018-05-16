Product Description
- Blueberry & Lime Gin Fizz
- Set includes lime flavour mixer 10ml, blueberry flavour popping pearls net wt 70g drained wt 40g, 2x edible gin flavour candy straw 11g
- This blueberry and lime gin fizz gift set will make a great gift for gin lovers this festive season. Complete with a delicious sweet gin-flavoured candy straw, lime flavoured mixer syrup and blueberry flavoured bursting bubbles, this set is perfect for a classic gin fizz with a fruity twist.
- H20cm x W21cm x D7.2cm
- Set includes a beautiful cut-glass style highball glass to enjoy your gin drinks in
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions: Wash glass in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use.
Warnings
- Warning! These products contain Tartrazine (E102) and Allura Red AC (E129) which may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Safety information
Warning! These products contain Tartrazine (E102) and Allura Red AC (E129) which may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019