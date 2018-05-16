Kellogg's Wkk Apple&Pumpkin Bar 4X30g

- Energy603kJ 145kcal7%
Product Description
- No Added Sugar, Peanuts, Raisins, Apple and Pumpkin Seed Bar.
- Raw fruits, nuts & oats are combined with tasty ingredients like apples & pumpkin seeds & cold-pressed into a chewy bar.
- Created using 6 delicious plant-based ingredients
- A fest for the eyes & for your taste buds
- Palm oil free
- High in fibre
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegan
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (42%), Raisins (26%), Apple (10%), Pumpkin Seeds (9.5%), Gluten Free Oats, Concentrated Apple Juice
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts, Egg, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
Net Contents
4 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g (%RI*)
|30g (%RI*)
|Energy
|2009kJ
|603kJ
|-
|482kcal
|145kcal (7)
|Fat
|27g
|8.1g (12)
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|1.0g (5)
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|12g
|of which sugars
|27g
|8.1g (9)
|Fibre
|7.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|16g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g (<1)
|Manganese
|1.5g (74)
|0.44g (22)
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
