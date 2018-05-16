By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Wkk Apple&Pumpkin Bar 4X30g

Kellogg's Wkk Apple&Pumpkin Bar 4X30g
£ 2.49
£20.75/kg
Per bar (30g)
  • Energy603kJ 145kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2009kJ

Product Description

  • No Added Sugar, Peanuts, Raisins, Apple and Pumpkin Seed Bar.
  • Raw fruits, nuts & oats are combined with tasty ingredients like apples & pumpkin seeds & cold-pressed into a chewy bar.

By Appointment Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Created using 6 delicious plant-based ingredients
  • A fest for the eyes & for your taste buds
  • Palm oil free
  • High in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (42%), Raisins (26%), Apple (10%), Pumpkin Seeds (9.5%), Gluten Free Oats, Concentrated Apple Juice

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Egg, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626066
  • ROI: 1800 626066
Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI*)30g (%RI*)
Energy2009kJ603kJ
-482kcal145kcal (7)
Fat27g8.1g (12)
of which saturates3.4g1.0g (5)
Carbohydrate40g12g
of which sugars27g8.1g (9)
Fibre7.3g2.2g
Protein16g4.8g
Salt0.03g0.01g (<1)
Manganese1.5g (74)0.44g (22)
Minerals:--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

