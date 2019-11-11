Cadbury Chocolate Chip Brownie 150G

Not Brownies. Just Chocolate cake & not great ones
Was excited to try these. Cadbury = fabulous chocolate + Brownies = the best cakes. However, major disappointment. The 'Browmies' are not Brownies at all but just chocolate cakes. If that's what you want then they're ok but don't by these thinking they're going to be Brownies because they're not. What a let down.
