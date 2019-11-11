By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Chocolate Chip Brownie 150G

2(2)Write a review
Cadbury Chocolate Chip Brownie 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy485 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.2 g
    10%
  • Saturates3.0 g
    15%
  • Sugars9.5 g
    11%
  • Salt0.17 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1940 kJ

Product Description

  • Cake with Chocolate (11 %), Milk Chocolate (5 %) and Chocolate Pieces (6 %).
  • Rich velvety brownie with chunky chocolate chips
  • Unwrap and enjoy one of our delicious velvety brownies, with chunks of rich Cadbury chocolate baked in for an indulgent treat to savour.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Eggs, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (E492, Soya Lecithins, E442, E473), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Fat, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Modified Starch, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds and Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Exposure to heat or sunlight may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the surface of the chocolate.

Number of uses

1 box = 6 brownies

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Brownie (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1940 kJ485 kJ8400 kJ /
-465 kcal116 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g7.2 g70 g
of which Saturates 12 g3.0 g20 g
Carbohydrate 46 g12 g260 g
of which Sugars 38 g9.5 g90 g
Fibre 3.0 g0.8 g-
Protein 4.8 g1.2 g50 g
Salt 0.70 g0.17 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not Brownies. Just Chocolate cake & not great ones

2 stars

Was excited to try these. Cadbury = fabulous chocolate + Brownies = the best cakes. However, major disappointment. The 'Browmies' are not Brownies at all but just chocolate cakes. If that's what you want then they're ok but don't by these thinking they're going to be Brownies because they're not. What a let down.

Not Brownies. Just Chocolate cake & not great ones

2 stars

Was excited to try these. Cadbury = fabulous chocolate + Brownies = the best cakes. However, major disappointment. The 'Browmies' are not Brownies at all but just chocolate cakes. If that's what you want then they're ok but don't by these thinking they're going to be Brownies because they're not. What a let down.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Viennetta Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 650Ml

£ 1.00
£0.15/100ml

Offer

Oreo Vanilla Original Sandwich Biscuits 154G

£ 1.00
£0.65/100g

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here