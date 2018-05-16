By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pocket Kite

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pocket Kite

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

New

  • Get outside with this Pocket Kite - unfolds from 8.2cm to 44cm. Simply attach the kite to the reel handle by tying the end of the string from the reel handle to the string on the kite, Once attached the kite will be ready to fly.
  • H21cm x W14cm x D5.2cm
  • Pocket Kite
  • Get outside with the Pocket Kite

Information

Warnings

  • WARNING! Do not sue near overhead power lines or during thunderstorms. Adult supervision recommended.

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! Do not sue near overhead power lines or during thunderstorms. Adult supervision recommended.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Space Shooter

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Selection Finger Board Games

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Quiz Cards Would You Rather

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Picture This

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here