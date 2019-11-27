By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heart Eye Masks

Heart Eye Masks

This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 2.50
  • Lovely Heart shaped reusable cooling eye pads - for best results place the eye pads in the fridge to cool overnight, or for 1-2 hours. Place the eye pads over the eye area whilst lying down. Leave on for 10-15 minutes to allow eye area to be cooled and soothed. Wash after use.
  • H8.2cm x W14.5cm x D1.5cm
  • 2 reusable cooling eye pads - heart shaped
  • For external use only. Do not freeze this product. Discard eye pads if they are damaged. Please retain all information for future use.

