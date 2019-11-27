Irridescent Body Tattoos

- You've completed your quest for magical mermaid scales. This iridescent tattoo can be cut and customised to your own design. Simply stick to clean skin, set sale on an adventure and wash off easily when you come back to dry land.
- H21cm x W0.02cm x D14.3cm
- Mermaid inspired stick on tattoos
- Pack contains 2 shimmering sheets
Information
Warnings
- WARNING! Do not apply to sensitive skin, broken skin and near eyes of if you are allergic to adhesive. Please test tattoo before use on a discrete location. CAUTION: In the rare event of an adverse reaction discontinue use. For external use only.
Safety information
