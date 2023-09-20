Donegal Catch Cider Battered Haddock 270G

Skinless Atlantic Haddock Fillets in a Cider Batter Coating

Delicious Atlantic fillets in maddens mellow traditional Irish craft cider from Armagh Cider Company helps you bring gastro style dining home. Chunky white fish fillets, freshly frozen and hand filleted with a crispy batter made using maddens mellow cider giving the batter a light apple sweet flavour... The perfect Friday night treat!

More about Armagh Cider Company... Armagh Cider Company makes award winning cider from blossom to bottle on their own farm in Co Armagh, the orchard county of Ireland.

Donegal Catch® is a Trademark of Green Isle Foods.

In a medium sweet cider batter from Armagh Cider Company Irish Quality Food Awards - 2019 Winner Skinless No artificial colours or preservatives

Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

Haddock (Melanogrammus Aeglefinus) (Fish) (55%), Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cider (contains Preservative: Sulphites) (6%), Maize Flour, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Dehydrated Apple, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Non Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Xanthan Gum, Dextrose, Flavourings, Yeast, Yeast Extract, Flavouring (Malic Acid), Mustard Powder, Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

Number of fillets per pack: 2

Net Contents

270g ℮

Additives