Pure Via Sweet Granules With Stevia Leaf 250G

- Stevia Leaf*
- *With extracts of the Stevia Leaf (Steviol Glycosides)
- The simplest recipe yet... with zero calorie sweetness
- The Stevia plant is native to the mountains of South America, where it thrives best with the rich soil, warm sun, and generous rain. The small leaf of the plant has been used by the Guarani people for centuries to sweeten herbal tea.
- Erythritol is a zero calorie sugar alternative sourced from a fermentation process using sugar beet and non-GMO corn. Erythritol is also found naturally in fruits like pears and grapes.
- Teeth friendly†
- †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol and steviol glycosides instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
- Excessive consumption may have a laxative effect. Steviol glycosides based table-top sweetener.
- Bag - plastic - not currently recycled
- Pure Via is a registered trademark of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.
- ©2019 Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Erythritol, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (0.75%), Natural Flavourings
Storage
Best before end and Lot Not: See base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes great in Tea and Coffee or Sprinkled on your favourite foods. And it's perfect for baking too!
- 1/2 teaspoon (2g) of sweet granules = 1 teaspoon (4g) of sugar
- 0 calories (as sweet as) 16 calories
Number of uses
Servings per package: 125, Serving Size: 2 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- HP11 1JX.
Return to
- Freephone: 0800 731 3500 (UK)
- 1800 535 677 (ROI)
- www.purevia.co.uk
- www.purevia.ie
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per serving
|Quantity per 100 g
|Energy
|0 kJ
|7 kJ
|-
|(0 kcal)
|(2 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|0.2 g
|- of which saturates
|0 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0 g
|99 g
|- of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Servings per package: 125, Serving Size: 2 g
|-
|-
