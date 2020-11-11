Goojitzu Hero Single Pack

Kids loves this toy
Review from Character Group
Toy is funny and kids love it, it's a little hard to stretch it but it's OK. Kids can see glitter inside and it's funny to play with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great toy
Great toy my son lives the squishy concept to it. Its very stretchy so the kids have loads of fun pulling at tugging at its arms and legs. Great colours and well worth the money i would say. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Squidgy fun
My two boys fought over this toy when it arrived. It happened to be the one thing that neither of them knew they wanted until it arrived. The first thing I noticed was how squishy the Gooey Dragon Action Figure is. When you squeeze see the glittery filling. What mad this more fun is that they shoot water, so adds another element to the play. The body is made of a soft material, while the head is made of a harder plastic to hold and shoot the water. After all the playing, pulling, and squeezing of the figure, they go back to their regular shape [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lots of fun!!
My son was very interested in this toy when it arrived. It’s not something he had seen before so couldn’t wait to get it out and play with it, he loved how it was squishy and you could pull it and then it went back to its original shape. He’s been playing with everyday since it arrived. Very pleased with the quality of this toy and how well it’s shape does come back! Will most likely buy the others from the collection as he’s quite keen on it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]