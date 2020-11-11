By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Goojitzu Hero Single Pack

4.5(4)Write a review
Goojitzu Hero Single Pack

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Offer

  • The Heroes of Goo Jit Zu are the squishiest, stretchiest and gooiest action heroes ever! Every character has a unique goo filling with a different texture and feel. There are 13 Goo Jit Zu Heroes to collect! Choose from super stretchy, mushy, crunchy, sandy, gooey or squishy. Suitable from 4 years.
  • The ultimate battle of goo versus evil

Information

Lower age limit

4 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Kids loves this toy

5 stars

Review from Character Group

Toy is funny and kids love it, it's a little hard to stretch it but it's OK. Kids can see glitter inside and it's funny to play with it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great toy

4 stars

Review from Character Group

Great toy my son lives the squishy concept to it. Its very stretchy so the kids have loads of fun pulling at tugging at its arms and legs. Great colours and well worth the money i would say. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squidgy fun

5 stars

Review from Character Group

My two boys fought over this toy when it arrived. It happened to be the one thing that neither of them knew they wanted until it arrived. The first thing I noticed was how squishy the Gooey Dragon Action Figure is. When you squeeze see the glittery filling. What mad this more fun is that they shoot water, so adds another element to the play. The body is made of a soft material, while the head is made of a harder plastic to hold and shoot the water. After all the playing, pulling, and squeezing of the figure, they go back to their regular shape [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lots of fun!!

4 stars

Review from Character Group

My son was very interested in this toy when it arrived. It’s not something he had seen before so couldn’t wait to get it out and play with it, he loved how it was squishy and you could pull it and then it went back to its original shape. He’s been playing with everyday since it arrived. Very pleased with the quality of this toy and how well it’s shape does come back! Will most likely buy the others from the collection as he’s quite keen on it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Usually bought next

Goojitzu Marvel

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Monster Jam 124 Collector

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

Kerplunk

£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Treasure X

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here