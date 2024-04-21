Promise Gluten Free Chia And Quinoa Loaf 480G

Gluten Free Sliced Bread with Chia and Quinoa It is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Like us on Facebook.com/PromiseGlutenfree

Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.

The Gluten Free Family Bakery Dedicated to a Tastier Way of Life! Our love of baking runs through generations of our family bakery. Our dedication to taste is a labour of love where we have spent time baking the finest gluten free chia and quinoa loaf which is carefully crafted using a slow and unique bread making technique. Promise Gluten Free products are designed to help you enjoy your life the way you want to, without compromising on taste or quality. Our range of ingredients is specially formulated to enable you to enjoy delicious Gluten Free baked products at any time. We promise you will love the taste. It's a Promise we live by every day.

This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.

We promise you'll love the taste! High fibre Low saturated fat and delicious Dairy free Suitable for vegetarian

Pack size: 480G

High fibre Low saturated fat

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Humectant: Glycerine, Thickeners: Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Egg White Powder, Potato Starch, Quinoa (2.5%), Chia Seed (1.7%), Poppy Seed, Sugar, Yeast, Prune Purée, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Preservatives: Sodium Propionate, Sorbic Acid, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate, Folic Acid, Thiamin, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 12 slices

Net Contents

480g ℮