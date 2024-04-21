We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Promise Gluten Free Chia And Quinoa Loaf 480G

£3.60

£0.75/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices provides
Energy
689kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 861 kJ

Gluten Free Sliced Bread with Chia and QuinoaIt is important to maintain a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyleFind us on Facebook, Twitter and InstagramLike us on Facebook.com/PromiseGlutenfree
Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
The Gluten Free Family BakeryDedicated to a Tastier Way of Life!Our love of baking runs through generations of our family bakery. Our dedication to taste is a labour of love where we have spent time baking the finest gluten free chia and quinoa loaf which is carefully crafted using a slow and unique bread making technique.Promise Gluten Free products are designed to help you enjoy your life the way you want to, without compromising on taste or quality. Our range of ingredients is specially formulated to enable you to enjoy delicious Gluten Free baked products at any time. We promise you will love the taste.It's a Promise we live by every day.
This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
We promise you'll love the taste!High fibreLow saturated fat and deliciousDairy freeSuitable for vegetarian
Pack size: 480G
High fibreLow saturated fat

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Humectant: Glycerine, Thickeners: Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk Powder, Egg White Powder, Potato Starch, Quinoa (2.5%), Chia Seed (1.7%), Poppy Seed, Sugar, Yeast, Prune Purée, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Preservatives: Sodium Propionate, Sorbic Acid, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Rice Bran, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate, Folic Acid, Thiamin, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 12 slices

Net Contents

480g ℮

