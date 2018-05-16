Promise Gluten Free Soft White Loaf 480G

2 slices provides
- Energy
- 616kJ
-
- 147kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.81g
- 14%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 770 kJ
Product Description
- Gluten Free Sliced White Bread
- The Gluten Free Family Bakery
- Dedicated to a Tastier Way of Life!
- Our love of baking runs through generations of our family bakery. Our dedication to taste is a labour of love where we have spent time baking the finest gluten free white loaf which is carefully crafted using a slow and unique bread making technique.
- Promise Gluten Free products are designed to help you enjoy your life the way you want to, without compromising on taste or quality. Our range of ingredients is specially formulated to enable you to enjoy delicious Gluten Free baked products at any time. We promise you will love the taste.
- It's a Promise we live by every day.
- This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
- We promise you'll love the taste!
- High fibre
- Dairy free
- Low fat and delicious
- Vegan
- Pack size: 480G
- High fibre
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Thickeners: Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Maize Starch, Psyllium Husk Powder, Potato Starch, Wholegrain Maize Flour, Rice Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Golden Syrup, Humectant: Glycerine, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Preservatives: Sodium Propionate, Sorbic Acid, Rice Bran, Folic Acid, Thiamin, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours and sunlight.Freezing guidelines: Suitable for home freezing on the day of purchase. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For best before date: see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 12 slices
Name and address
- Promise Gluten Free Bakery,
- Ardara,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Promise Gluten Free Bakery,
- Ardara,
- Co. Donegal,
- Ireland.
- Contact us at info@promiseglutenfree.com
- www.promiseglutenfree.com
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 slices (80g)
|% based on RI for Average Adult
|Energy
|770 kJ
|616 kJ
|7%
|-
|184 kcal
|147 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.1g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|28.6g
|22.3g
|9%
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|<1%
|Fibre
|19.8g
|15.8g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|1.01g
|0.81g
|14%
|Based on Reference Intakes of an average adult 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 12 slices
|-
|-
|-
