Sistema Quick Flip Bottle 520Ml

The Sistema Hydrate Quick Flip bottle is perfect for school, work, sports and picnics to keep hydrated on the go. The Quick Flip bottle features a flip top lid with a simple push of a button to open and an angled internal straw to get every last drop. This product is dishwasher safe (on the top rack). Not intended for hot liquids or carbonated beverages. Designed and Made in New Zealand. Phthalate & BPA Free.

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

Stay hydrated on the go with this leakproof water bottle that opens easily with a simple push of a button Angled internal straw gets every last drop; straw is protected by the lid to keep it clean Contoured grip for comfortable holding Save money by taking your drink on the go, and reuse again and again for a sustainable solution to single use plastic bottles Sistema is the 1st food storage and reusable bottle brand partnering with Terracycle. Recycle your old containers for free in 3 simple steps, visit terracycle.com to find out more. Dishwasher-safe (top rack); Designed and made in New Zealand; phthalate & BPA free One colour will be supplied out of blue, pink or teal green

Produce of

Made in New Zealand