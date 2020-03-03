By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Braun Mgk3021 Multigrooming Kit

4.5(73)Write a review
Braun Mgk3021 Multigrooming Kit
£ 30.00
£30.00/each
  • Create a range of styles with the new All-in-one trimmer MGK3021. Achieve a range of different lengths (0.5 - 21mm) for hair and beard trimming with only 4 combs. 13 length settings and lifetime sharp blades deliver ultimate precision for an even cut. 6-in-1 kit; includes beard trimmer, hair clipper, ear & nose trimmer. Rechargeable trimmer, cordless use for maximum flexibility.
  • Box includes:
  • 1 x Main trimmer device
  • 4 x Combs
  • 1 x Ear & nose trimmer attachment
  • Cleaning brush
  • User manual
  • Guarantee
  • Lifetime sharp blades for even beard trimming and hair clipping
  • 13 length settings with only 4 combs for a range of different beard and hair styles
  • 6-in-1 kit includes beard trimmer, ear & nose trimmer, hair trimmer
  • 40 mins of powerful cordless trimming
  • Fully washable trimmer head and comb attachments

Information

Produce of

China

Warnings

  • The appliance is provided with a special cord set with integrated Safety Extra Low Voltage power supply. Do not exchange or manipulate any part of it. Otherwise there is a risk of electric shock.
  • Only use the special cord set provided with your appliance.
  • Never use the appliance with any damaged accessory like trimmers, combs or special cord set. Keep the appliance dry.
  • Do not open the appliance!
  • This appliance can be used by children aged from 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning the safe use of the appliance and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children unless they are older than 8 years and supervised.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble Consumer Relations, Cobalt, Newcastle
  • 0800 7837010
  • For further details, please contact our customer service.

Safety information

73 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

If you buy this shaver from tesco uk, it is a germ

1 stars

If you buy this shaver from tesco uk, it is a german design. I didnt see the small logo on the packaging and didnt read to much into it as a shaver is a shaver to me. Only when my partner opened the shaver for his birthday did i realise that he couldnt use this shaver as the plug isnt compatible with uk plugs and only has 2 pins.

Great trimmer but charger is a failure.

4 stars

Braun trimmer is great to use. Good battery life and nice design. Downright is a fact that a charger died after 4 months of use. Replacement one costs half of the price of a new trimmer.

EASE OF USE

5 stars

SO EASY TO USE - TO ATTACH AND REMOVE HEADS. PLENTY OF CHOICE OF ATTCHMENT TO SUIT NEEDS. SIMPLE TO MAINTAIN/CLEAN

Very good trimmer

5 stars

Excellent trimmer! Very easy to use and the battery life is good. There are plenty of different attachments for different grades and one for trimming nose/ear hair. The only very minor problem to it is that when it is on charge there is know way of telling if the trimmer is fully charged or not.

An excellent new trimmer by Braun!

5 stars

This is one of the best trimmers I have ever had. Combines hair cuts, beard trimming, nose trimming in a modern designed trimmer. Long lasting battery and variety of lengths extensions to choose from!

A great precision trim!

5 stars

Upon opening the trimmer I used it right away and fortunately there was enough battery to do so. The blade performance is top quality and the different adjustments are incredibly easy to change when you require different lengths to your trim.&#10;The trimmer itself is lightweight and has a stylish design with no compromise made to the quality.&#10;A really well designed bit of kit!

Perfect with precision

5 stars

Faultless, the trimmers did a brilliant job on my styling. with crisp clean lines and sculptor for design.

Great selection of attachments

5 stars

This trimmer does what is needed and doesn&#39;t nip or pull on hair. I&#39;ve gave this device a good testing by growing my stubble out and bringing it back into a normal style and it did it with ease. 100% happy with this product

Thrown old shaver in bin as it doesnt compete

5 stars

This @Braun all in 1 trimmer gives me a perfect clean shave in minutes. No skin irritation, just a simple close shave leaving my skin looking and feeling soft and smooth. I have thrown my old shaver in the bin, as it doesn&#39;t compete with this 6 in 1 trimmer styling kit. Its all I need. Fantastic product @Braun

ALL YOUR NEEDS MET IN ONE TRIMMER

5 stars

comes with six attachments that are easy to change and clean is waterproof. You can use to provide a clean shave to tidying up a long beard. I found that shaver easy to use and handle with precise shaving that looks professional . Does not irratate or catch the hair no matter what length it is. Has a attachment also for ear and nose hair and is easily removed with no tugging. The product has a quick charge for those quick shaves or a full charge of 105 minutes trimming time. The auto sensing motor provides a castanet speed for a even trim. Also providing a hair cut attachment that is easy to do at home. This product is one I would recommend as being top of the range with a professional finish achieved.

1-10 of 73 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

