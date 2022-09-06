Sistema Bento Cube

The Sistema Bento Cube is perfect for transporting your lunch and snacks on the go. Easy locking clip, multiple removable compartments and a 150ml Yogurt Pot make it simple to keep your food fresh and separate until ready to eat. Stackable and safe to use in the dishwasher (top rack), microwave (lid open), fridge and freezer. Designed and Made in New Zealand. Phthalate & BPA Free.

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

Movable compartments to keep lunch items, snacks separated and fresh until ready to eat Lid with easy-locking clips and extended flexible seal helps keep food fresher for longer Featuring distinctive Sistema KLIP IT easy locking clips Includes seal-tight yogurt/fruit pot Dishwasher (top rack only), microwave (without lid), fridge and freezer safe; Designed and made in New Zealand, phthalate and BPA free Customer may get any of the following lid colours: Blue, Pink, Purple or Green

Produce of

Made in New Zealand