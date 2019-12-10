Malfy Gin Rosa 70Cl
Product Description
- Grapefruit Flavoured Gin
- Malfy Gin Rosa's key botanical additions are Pink Grapefruit peels sourced from Sicily and Italian rhubarb. Pink Grapefruits are a prized variety in Sicily - ripening at lower temperatures, this fruit acquires a yellow color with deeper pink hues as winter sets in. For centuries Rhubarb has been an essential ingredient in Italian bitters and aperitifs. Pink Grapefruit peels are gently steeped in alcohol and pressed in a basket press. The infusion is then blended with juniper, rhubarb and other botanicals before being distilled in a stainless steel vacuum still.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Alcohol Units
28.7
ABV
41% vol
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Italy
Name and address
- Distilled and bottled by:
- Torino Distillati,
- Via Montegrappa 37,
- Moncalieri (TO),
- Italy.
Importer address
- When We Are Giants,
- UK,
- BT7 1DT.
Return to
- When We Are Giants,
- UK,
- BT7 1DT.
- malfygin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
