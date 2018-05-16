Tofoo Co Tempeh

- Energy583kJ 139kcal7%
Product Description
- Tempeh
- Organic tempeh, handmade and chock-full of chunky soya bean goodness.
- In The Buff
- We've left this Tempeh au naturel so you can cook it your way.
- Start with a firm, dense texture and an earthy, nutty flavour, then slice, dice, crumble it or whatever you fancy. Now marinate, fry, bake or glaze - you're the master of your own mealtimes.
- Try whipping up a carbonara, a curry or a monster sandwich dripping with BBQ sauce.
- Yay for Tempeh!
- Tempeh is like tofu after it's been at the gym - hard. It's ripped with whole pieces of soya beans for a firmer, chewier bite. Fermented with a live culture, it's then pressed into a dense, high protein base for all kinds of delicious healthy meals.
- Our Tempeh is organic, non-GM, dairy and gluten-free.
- What a hero!
- Tempeh with taste
- Free tip card inside
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Tempeh (Water, Soya Beans* (44%), Culture (Inoculum)), *Denotes Organic Ingredients
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.For Use By See Side of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Chop, cook, enjoy. Or for an extra flavour boost, marinate for 15mins before cooking.
Ensure Tempeh is cooked until piping hot.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil, if not marinated, and bake on tray for 20-25 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry on a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.
Produce of
Produced in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
- Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
- The Tofoo Company Ltd.,
- 4 Rye Close,
- Malton,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO17 6YD.
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold ) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 67g
|Energy
|870kJ
|583kJ
|-
|208 kcal
|139 kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|7.3g
|- of which saturates
|2.9g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|1.2g
|- of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|4.1g
|Protein
|21.3g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
