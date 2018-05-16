By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tofoo Co Tempeh

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
Each 67g serving (as sold) contains/provides:
  • Energy583kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ

Product Description

  • Tempeh
  • Organic tempeh, handmade and chock-full of chunky soya bean goodness.
  • In The Buff
  • We've left this Tempeh au naturel so you can cook it your way.
  • Start with a firm, dense texture and an earthy, nutty flavour, then slice, dice, crumble it or whatever you fancy. Now marinate, fry, bake or glaze - you're the master of your own mealtimes.
  • Try whipping up a carbonara, a curry or a monster sandwich dripping with BBQ sauce.
  • Yay for Tempeh!
  • Tempeh is like tofu after it's been at the gym - hard. It's ripped with whole pieces of soya beans for a firmer, chewier bite. Fermented with a live culture, it's then pressed into a dense, high protein base for all kinds of delicious healthy meals.
  • Our Tempeh is organic, non-GM, dairy and gluten-free.
  • What a hero!
  • Tempeh with taste
  • Free tip card inside
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Tempeh (Water, Soya Beans* (44%), Culture (Inoculum)), *Denotes Organic Ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds and Mustard

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, place in an airtight container, use within 48hrs. Not suitable for freezing.For Use By See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Chop, cook, enjoy. Or for an extra flavour boost, marinate for 15mins before cooking.
Ensure Tempeh is cooked until piping hot.

Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C Fan, Gas Mark 4). Toss in a little oil, if not marinated, and bake on tray for 20-25 mins.

Instructions: Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan and fry on a hot heat for about 5 mins, turning frequently until golden brown all over.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Ask us anything at hello@tofoo.co.uk
  • Visit tofoo.co.uk for inspiration
Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold ) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Serving Approx 67g
Energy 870kJ583kJ
-208 kcal139 kcal
Fat 10.9g7.3g
- of which saturates 2.9g1.9g
Carbohydrate 1.8g1.2g
- of which sugars 0.5g0.3g
Fibre 6.1g4.1g
Protein 21.3g14.3g
Salt 0.01g0.01g

