Petits Filous Vanilla Drinking Yogurt 4X100g
Offer
- Energy269 kJ 64 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour drinking yogurt
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Petits Filous Go Caps drinkable yogurt has a smooth texture and great tasting flavours, making it the perfect on-the-go yogurt snack that kids & parents love!
- Thanks to a ‘slow drip' sports cap lid, Petits Filous GoCaps drinkable yogurt provides an easy opening, mess free yogurt snack for kids. Children can open and close it on their own and they can drink it wherever they want! Petits Filous Gocaps drinkable yogurt allows kids to play free, mess free.
- Petits Filous mess free drinking yogurt, perfect for an on the go snack for little ones!
- Petits Filous drinking yogurt in Strawberry or Vanilla, a perfect kids yogurt with no mess!
- Each bottle of Petits Filous drinking yogurt has a slow release cap, a perfect kids snack and no mess.
- Sport cap for mess-free adventures
- No artificial flavourings
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.3%, Cream (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°CKeeps for up to 8h out of the fridge
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- UK 0800 358 0401
- IRL 1890 81 89 88
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy:
|269kJ/64kcal
|Fat:
|0.8 g
|Of which Saturates:
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate:
|10.1 g
|Of which Sugars:
|9.9 g
|Protein:
|3.0 g
|Salt:
|0.12 g
|Calcium:
|120 mg 15% RI**
|Vitamin D:
|0.75 µg 15% RI**
|**RI: Reference Intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019