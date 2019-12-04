Petits Filous Strawberry Drinking Yogurt 4X100g

Yoghurt smoothie
Tasty smooth and delicious feels nutritional too
Daughter Loved them easy to use.
I brought these for my daughter to try. She really enjoyed them and they were a good idea for lunch boxes. The mess free wasn't really a key point as she is old enough but I can see they would be a good idea for younger kids. Good for on the go.
This is a brilliant drinking yogurt, it is delicious for breakfast and it is very healthy. I recommend it.
All the taste without the mess
If you're looking for a product that non spill, then this is it! So much easier for little hands and less stressful for parents, so a winner all round.
Great On-The-Go Product
Daughter enjoyed the novelty of drinking her yogurt rather than eating it. She eagerly tried the first one in the car as soon as we had purchased the product and said it was yummy. She chose to have the rest in the mornings with her breakfast whereas she would usually have yogurt as part of her lunch. As promised on the packaging they were mess free and they are a very handy way of enjoying yogurt when a spoon is not practical so especially convenient when travelling, on school trips, etc.
Great for packed lunches. Healthy with a lovely taste
Great mess free, tasty product
I was really impressed with these and so was my 6 year old daughter who thinks I should have a stock of them in our fridge at all times! Good consistency, great flavour and convenient packaging for snacks, lunch boxes, days out, etc.
Yoghurt drink
My son liked these, good for breakfast or packed lunches
Yogurt drink
My children were excited to try this new product. They liked it well. A nice change from a normal yogurt. Would buy again.
Mum’s best friend and the kids love them too
Kids loved these. No mess, so easy and perfect for picnics and lunchboxes too as they’re good for 8 hours out of the fridge. Recommended.