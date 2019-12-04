By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petits Filous Strawberry Drinking Yogurt 4X100g

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Petits Filous Strawberry Drinking Yogurt 4X100g
£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour drinking yogurt
  • A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle
  • Petits Filous Go Caps drinkable yogurt has a smooth texture and great tasting flavours, making it the perfect on-the-go yogurt snack that kids & parents love!
  • Thanks to a ‘slow drip' sports cap lid, Petits Filous GoCaps drinkable yogurt provides an easy opening, mess free yogurt snack for kids. Children can open and close it on their own and they can drink it wherever they want! Petits Filous Gocaps drinkable yogurt allows kids to play free, mess free.
  • Petits Filous mess free drinking yogurt, perfect for an on the go snack for little ones!
  • Petits Filous drinking yogurt in Strawberry or Vanilla, a perfect kids yogurt with no mess!
  • Each bottle of Petits Filous drinking yogurt has a slow release cap, a perfect kids snack and no mess.
  • Sport cap for mess-free adventures
  • No artificial flavourings
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar 7.3%, Cream (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Lactic Cultures (Milk), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°CKeeps for up to 8h out of the fridge

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Consumer careline:
  • UK 0800 358 0401
  • IRL 1890 81 89 88
  • Yoplait UK Ltd,
  • Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 1128,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 9XU.
  • Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
  • Unit 16A,
  • Fonthill Industrial Park,
  • Clondalkin,

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy:266kJ / 63kcal
Fat:0.8 g
Of which Saturates:0.5 g
Carbohydrate:9.9 g
Of which Sugars:9.9 g
Protein:3.0 g
Salt:0.12 g
Calcium:120 mg 15%RI**
Vitamin D:0.75 µg 15% RI**
**RI: Reference Intake-

50 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Yoghurt smoothie

5 stars

Tasty smooth and delicious feels nutritional too

Daughter Loved them easy to use.

4 stars

I brought these for my daughter to try. She really enjoyed them and they were a good idea for lunch boxes. The mess free wasn't really a key point as she is old enough but I can see they would be a good idea for younger kids. Good for on the go.

This is a brilliant drinking yogurt, it is delicio

5 stars

This is a brilliant drinking yogurt, it is delicious for breakfast and it is very healthy. I recommend it.

All the taste without the mess

4 stars

If you're looking for a product that non spill, then this is it! So much easier for little hands and less stressful for parents, so a winner all round.

Great On-The-Go Product

4 stars

Daughter enjoyed the novelty of drinking her yogurt rather than eating it. She eagerly tried the first one in the car as soon as we had purchased the product and said it was yummy. She chose to have the rest in the mornings with her breakfast whereas she would usually have yogurt as part of her lunch. As promised on the packaging they were mess free and they are a very handy way of enjoying yogurt when a spoon is not practical so especially convenient when travelling, on school trips, etc.

Great for packed lunches. Healthy with a lovely ta

4 stars

Great for packed lunches. Healthy with a lovely taste

Great mess free, tasty product

5 stars

I was really impressed with these and so was my 6 year old daughter who thinks I should have a stock of them in our fridge at all times! Good consistency, great flavour and convenient packaging for snacks, lunch boxes, days out, etc.

Yoghurt drink

4 stars

My son liked these, good for breakfast or packed lunches

Yogurt drink

4 stars

My children were excited to try this new product. They liked it well. A nice change from a normal yogurt. Would buy again.

Mum’s best friend and the kids love them too

5 stars

Kids loved these. No mess, so easy and perfect for picnics and lunchboxes too as they’re good for 8 hours out of the fridge. Recommended.

1-10 of 50 reviews

