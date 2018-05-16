We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carlsberg Alcohol Free 4X330ml

image 1 of Carlsberg Alcohol Free 4X330ml
£3.00
£2.27/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Refreshing with a crisp hoppy bite, Carlsberg Alcohol Free Pilsner is everything you’d expect from a well-balanced Pilsner…. just crafted to contain zero alcohol. So can you now enjoy great-tasting beer any time? Probably.

By Appointment to The Royal Danish Court

  • Low Calorie
  • 63 kcal per bottle
  • Alcohol Free
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • Low Calorie

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Carbon Dioxide, Natural Hop Flavouring, Natural Flavourings, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

0.0% vol

Country

Switzerland

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • WV1 4JT.

Distributor address

  • Diageo Ireland,
  • St. James's Gate,
  • Dublin 8.

Return to

  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd,
  • WV1 4JT.
  • Consumer Careline: ROI 1800 250 000
  • NI 0345 601 4558.
  • WWW.CARLSBERG.COM
  • DRINKiQ.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy79kJ/19kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrates4,2g
of which Sugars<0,5g
Protein<0,5g
Salt0g
the best zero beer ever

5 stars

tried most of the zero beers and this is definitely the best the taste is great

