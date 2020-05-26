Bacardi Raspberry 700Ml

Product Description
- Raspberry Spirit Drink
- Learn how to make twists on classic Bacardí cocktails at www.bacardí.com
- Bacardí Raspberry is expertly crafted by Bacardí with intense flavours to create the most refreshing cocktails. Drink with lemonade as a raspberry spritz or mix with your favourite soft drink.
- Crafted for intense flavour
- Expertly infused for character and authentic flavour
- Rich intense flavours
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
23
ABV
32% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- M&R S.p.A.,
- P.zza Luigi Rossi 2,
- 10023 Pessione,
- Torino,
- Italy.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
