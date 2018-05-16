We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Actimel Strawberry 00% 100G

image 1 of Actimel Strawberry 00% 100G
£ 3.75
£3.75/100g

1 bottle (100 g)
  • Energy116kJ 27kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116 kJ/27 kcal

Product Description

  • Yogurt drink with L. casei Danone cultures, vitamins B6 and D, strawberry and with sweeteners.
  • Enjoy as part of healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
  • With vit D & B6 for immune support*
  • *With vitamins D and B6 to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Give every day your best shot!
  • We believe that when your immune system is supported*, you are ready to take on your day. That's why every shot of Actimel is packed with 1/3 of the daily reference intake in vitamin D, as well as vitamin B6. Add in some fermented milk full of 10 billion exclusive L. casei cultures and top it off with succulent strawberries. All that in a delicious shot with 0% added sugar* and 0% fat that helps you take on whatever the day throws at you, every day.
  • Past My Date?
  • Look
  • Smell
  • Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Card - Recycle
  • Bottle - Recycle
  • Foil - Recycle
  • Turn over to find out how to recycle me.

B Corp:   As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of companies who aim to use business as a force for good in society. It is important to us that we show our positive impact on people and planet. To find out more about what we do, search Danone UK on the B Corp directory online. #BTheChange.

  • Cultured shot with exclusive L. casei cultures
  • Rich in Vitamin D & B6
  • Contains of the Daily 1/3 Reference Intake in Vitamin D
  • 3 Strains of live cultures
  • Over 8h fermentation
  • 0% Added sugar - Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars
  • 0% fat
  • No artificial flavours
  • No preservatives or colours
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Vitamins D and B6 to support the normal function of the immune system
  • Rich in Vitamin D & B6

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Purée (2.0%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Minerals Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Lactobacilus Casei (L. Casei Danone®), Vitamins (B6, D)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients underlined.

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1ºC and +6ºC max.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ltd.,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • Danone Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Careline: 0808 144 9451
  • Danone Ltd.,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Careline: 1800 949 992
  • www.actimel.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g%RI**
Energy116 kJ/27 kcal1
Fat0.1 g0
of which saturates0 g0
Carbohydrate3.2 g1
of which sugars3.0 g3
Fibre0.2 g-
Protein2.6 g5
Salt0.11 g2
Calcium120 mg15
Vitamin B60.21 mg15
Vitamin D1.67 µg33
**RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

