Alpro Coconut Unsweetened 1 Litre
New
- Energy56 kJ 14 kcal-%
- Fat1.2 g-%
- Saturates1.1 g-%
- Sugars0.0 g-%
- Salt0.07 g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 56 kJ / 14 kcal
Product Description
- Coconut drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Nothing should come between you and your coconuts. Not ever. So when it comes to Alpro Coconut Unsweetened, it's good to know there's absolutely no sugars or sweeteners.
- In fact, there's nothing to get in the way of the taste - light and refreshing thanks to coconut water. And because it's entirely plant-based, you're making a difference to the planet too.
- How cool is that?
- Good for you
- Alpro Coconut Unsweetened has the freshest coconut taste with every part of the coconut used. Imagine you're swinging in a hammock on an island, refreshing! 100% plant based, naturally low in fat and contains no sugars or sweeteners at all
- Good for you, good for the planet
- Source of calcium & vit. B12, D
- Low in calories
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- All plant, temptingly tropical
- All plant, no sugars
- Naturally low in fat
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No sweeteners
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
- All plant, no sugars
- Source of calcium & vit. B12, D
- Low in calories
- Naturally low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Milk (7%) (Coconut Cream, Water), Coconut Water (2.6%), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Natural Coconut Flavour, Stablilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Sea Salt, Vitamins (B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Can be used hot or cold.
- Try it for...
- Brilliant breakfasts
- Sweet and savoury cooking
- Tasty tea and coffee
- ...or straight from the glass
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Number of uses
1L=5 glass x 200 ml
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|56 kJ / 14 kcal
|Fat
|1.2 g
|of which Saturates
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0 g
|of which Sugars
|0.0 g
|Fibre
|0.0 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.07 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019