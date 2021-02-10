We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mixx Cardio Air Wireless Sports Earphones Black

3(2)Write a review
image 1 of Mixx Cardio Air Wireless Sports Earphones Black

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code GRHP4T checkout. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 23/08/21–12/09/21. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

  • Great all-round sports earphones for running, gym, cross-training and other forms of exercise. The Mixx Cardio Air 5 wireless sports earphones are lightweight, secure and cable free. The ear hook design sits comfortably around your ear, staying in position to prevent earphones from falling out, making the Mixx Cardio Air 5 perfect for all your sets and reps when exercising with weights, using the rowing machine or for running. With 5 hours battery life and a wireless range of up to 10 metres you can enjoy listening to music without movement being restricted or cables getting caught or in the way. Cable length 75cm.
  • H75cm
  • Flexible ear hook design
  • Up to 5 hours play or talk time
  • 10 metres wireless range

Information

View all Headphones & Earphones

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Poor quality

1 stars

Great product when it works. Now on my second one in a short time, and this one continually connects and disconnects, and won’t turn off. Very disappointed.

Great all round for the price

5 stars

For the price, these are great earphones. Musical purists will find fault with sound quality, but as a music lover myself, I was very impressed with the sound at all levels, with decent enough bass. The fit is excellent. Very comfy, and no movement even on runs. Imoressive battery length, and the weight is light enough to not pull on the earphones, like other brands.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here