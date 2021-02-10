Mixx Cardio Air Wireless Sports Earphones Black

Poor quality
Great product when it works. Now on my second one in a short time, and this one continually connects and disconnects, and won’t turn off. Very disappointed.
Great all round for the price
For the price, these are great earphones. Musical purists will find fault with sound quality, but as a music lover myself, I was very impressed with the sound at all levels, with decent enough bass. The fit is excellent. Very comfy, and no movement even on runs. Imoressive battery length, and the weight is light enough to not pull on the earphones, like other brands.