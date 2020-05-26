By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ketel One Grapefruit And Rose

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 23.00
£32.86/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spirit Drink
  • Zesty fresh squeezed grapefruit taste with a touch of rose
  • The Nolet Family Distillery Founded in 1691
  • Family made thank you for considering with passion our botanical series
  • Thank you for reading our back label. My brother and I have put our hearts and souls into this Botanical Series.
  • Try it with soda water for a deliciously fresh taste experience - we think we've achieved something very special.
  • Like you, we care about what's in the bottle, so we use natural ingredients - with no sugar or artificial flavours.
  • The enticing fresh taste of Ketel One Botanical is created by carefully distilling our vodka with real botanicals and infusing it with a natural fruit essence at our Nolet family distillery in Schiedam, Holland.
  • So if you're in the neighborhood, please come and visit.
  • We'd be happy to show you around. Cheers!
  • Carl Jr
  • Bob
  • 11th Generation Nolets
  • Natural botanicals
  • Fresh taste
  • Made with vodka distilled with botanicals and infused with natural flavours
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Zesty fresh squeezed grapefruit taste with a touch of rose

Alcohol Units

21

ABV

30% vol

Country

Netherlands

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Holland

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • Nolet Distillery,
  • Hoofdstraat,
  • 14, 3114 GG Schiedam,
  • Holland.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

