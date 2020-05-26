Ketel One Grapefruit And Rose

Product Description
- Spirit Drink
- Zesty fresh squeezed grapefruit taste with a touch of rose
- The Nolet Family Distillery Founded in 1691
- Family made thank you for considering with passion our botanical series
- Thank you for reading our back label. My brother and I have put our hearts and souls into this Botanical Series.
- Try it with soda water for a deliciously fresh taste experience - we think we've achieved something very special.
- Like you, we care about what's in the bottle, so we use natural ingredients - with no sugar or artificial flavours.
- The enticing fresh taste of Ketel One Botanical is created by carefully distilling our vodka with real botanicals and infusing it with a natural fruit essence at our Nolet family distillery in Schiedam, Holland.
- So if you're in the neighborhood, please come and visit.
- We'd be happy to show you around. Cheers!
- Carl Jr
- Bob
- 11th Generation Nolets
- Natural botanicals
- Fresh taste
- Made with vodka distilled with botanicals and infused with natural flavours
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Zesty fresh squeezed grapefruit taste with a touch of rose
Alcohol Units
21
ABV
30% vol
Country
Netherlands
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Holland
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Distilled and bottled by:
- Nolet Distillery,
- Hoofdstraat,
- 14, 3114 GG Schiedam,
- Holland.
Return to
- Nolet Distillery,
- Hoofdstraat,
- 14, 3114 GG Schiedam,
- Holland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020