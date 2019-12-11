Dr Oetker Mermaid Treasure 6X115g
Offer
Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Did You Know?
- For a more dramatic result why not try covering the icing completely with sprinkles. For more tips and inspiring recipe ideas visit our website:
- www.oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.ie
- Playful and pearly mermaid themed sprinkles
- Make your bake insta-worthy within minutes
- Ideal for baking with kids
- Our Dr. Oetker Mermaid Treasure Sprinkles are right on trend and here to stay
- Ideal for making the ultimate birthday cake look even better
- Sprinkle over one of our delicious buttercreams or make your own icing, and set over cookies, cakes and cupcakes
- Pack size: 115g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Modified maize starch, Rice flour, Glucose syrup, Vegetable oil (coconut), Colouring foods (concentrates from spirulina, radish, sweet potato), Colours (titanium dioxide, vegetable carbon, brilliant blue FCF, iron oxides and hydroxides, indigo carmine), Cocoa butter, Glazing agents (shellac, carnauba wax), Invert sugar syrup, Thickener (tragacanth), Flavourings, Anti-caking agent (talc), Acid (citric acid), Salt
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.Best Before End See lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- For
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
- PO Box 13020.
- oetker@crt.ie
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1682 kJ/396 kcal
|Fat
|1.3 g
|of which saturates
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|96 g
|of which sugars
|91g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.04g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019