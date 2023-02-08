We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Pepsi Max Raspberry 2 Litres

3.4(8)Write a review
image 1 of Pepsi Max Raspberry 2 Litres
£2.00
£0.10/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
6kJ
1kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Raspberry Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Pepsi Max, Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Globe are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Maximum taste
  • No sugar
  • Pack size: 2L
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Flavourings (including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 8 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.pepsi.co.uk and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

8 x 2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy 2kJ/0.5kcal6kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate <0.1g0.2g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein <0.1g0.2g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Bottle contains 8 servings--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine. CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE. OPEN BY HAND.

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Enjoyed this drink.

5 stars

Enjoyed this drink.

A very refreshing drink

5 stars

This is a very refreshing drink, I have now drank a few bottles of it and will continue to buy more.

Horrible

2 stars

Reminds me of medicine

Vile chemical flavouring

1 stars

I love Pepsi Max, I love raspberry, what could be better than a mix of the two? A lot it appears! It smells like chemicals and tastes the same. Another reviewer likened it to cough mixture, I think that was being generous. Absolutely vile. I poured some in a glass and managed 2 sips. 1 was enough but I thought I'd better give it a 2nd chance. The rest of the glass - and bottle - I poured straight down the sink. With a bit of luck maybe those chemicals might clear the drains out. Total waste of money.

S'all good with me

5 stars

S'all good with me

Fantastic taste

5 stars

Great taste like all other Pepsi products. Would recommend if you fancy a change.

Cough syrup!

1 stars

The title sounds nice so I gave it a go. It’s TERRIBLE!!! It tastes like old fashioned cough syrup for kids and it just gets worse with a lengthy after taste. You can’t help cringing when you try it. I can’t think how it got past a taste trial. They pay people to do that don’t they? Oh well lesson learned.

Very interesting and although fairly pleasant on i

3 stars

Very interesting and although fairly pleasant on it's own, I found it far nicer mixed 50/50 with Pepsi Max Cherry. Combine with the cherry it is 5 stars from me.

