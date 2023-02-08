Pepsi Max Raspberry 2 Litres

Enjoyed this drink.
A very refreshing drink
This is a very refreshing drink, I have now drank a few bottles of it and will continue to buy more.
Horrible
Reminds me of medicine
Vile chemical flavouring
I love Pepsi Max, I love raspberry, what could be better than a mix of the two? A lot it appears! It smells like chemicals and tastes the same. Another reviewer likened it to cough mixture, I think that was being generous. Absolutely vile. I poured some in a glass and managed 2 sips. 1 was enough but I thought I'd better give it a 2nd chance. The rest of the glass - and bottle - I poured straight down the sink. With a bit of luck maybe those chemicals might clear the drains out. Total waste of money.
S'all good with me
Fantastic taste
Great taste like all other Pepsi products. Would recommend if you fancy a change.
Cough syrup!
The title sounds nice so I gave it a go. It’s TERRIBLE!!! It tastes like old fashioned cough syrup for kids and it just gets worse with a lengthy after taste. You can’t help cringing when you try it. I can’t think how it got past a taste trial. They pay people to do that don’t they? Oh well lesson learned.
Very interesting and although fairly pleasant on it's own, I found it far nicer mixed 50/50 with Pepsi Max Cherry. Combine with the cherry it is 5 stars from me.