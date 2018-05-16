Hinch Yourself Happy Mrs Hinch

- Discover how to transform your home with Mrs Hinch.
- Cleaning - aka hinching - doesn't have to be that job you dread, not when Mrs Hinch is here to show you her sparkly ways!
- Taking the nation by storm with her infectiously addictive charm, clever tidying tips and passionate belief in cleaning, Mrs Hinch invites you into her home. You'll discover how a spot of cleaning is the perfect way to cleanse the soul and she'll share the story of Mr and Mrs Hinch and their 'dorgeous' boy, Henry.
- With the help of her cloth family, Mrs Hinch will help you turn your house into a home. Whether you're a daily duster or looking for a monthly makeover, HINCH YOURSELF HAPPY shows you how to create not only a cleaner house, but a calmer you.
- If you want your kitchen to sparkle like Meghan Markle, then this is the book for you.
