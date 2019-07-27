By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jammie Dodgers Jam & Yogurt Bar 107G
£ 1.00
£0.94/100g
Each serving (2 biscuits) contains
  • Energy409 kJ 97 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars6.4g
    7%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910 kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake biscuits sandwiched with low fat yogurt filling and raspberry flavour jam.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co
  • Making every day more of a treat
  • 97 kcal 409 kJ per serving
  • Natural colours & flavours Jammie fun
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • Non GM ingredients
  • No artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 107g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Low Fat Yogurt Filling (17%) (Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Low Fat Yogurt Powder (Skimmed Milk, Milk Ferments), Concentrated Milk Minerals, Acid (Lactic Acid), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Lactics Ferments), Sugar, Raspberry Flavour Jam (11%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Puree, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Rye Flour, Colour (Aromatic Caramel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

5 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Service,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

5 x 21.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving approx. 21g (2 biscuits)*% RI** per approx. 21g (2 biscuits)RI** Adults
Energy1910 kJ409 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat15.1g3.2g5%70g
of which Saturates6.2g1.3g7%20g
Carbohydrate72.5g15.5g6%260g
of which Sugars29.7g6.4g7%90g
Fibre2.1g0.4g--
Protein6g1.3g3%50g
Salt0.57g0.12g2%6g
*Serving size = 2 biscuits (Approx 21g)----
5 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

