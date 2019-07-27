Jammie Dodgers Jam & Yogurt Bar 107G

My son loves these
My son loves these, handy to take out as individually wrapped
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910 kJ
Wheat Flour, Low Fat Yogurt Filling (17%) (Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Low Fat Yogurt Powder (Skimmed Milk, Milk Ferments), Concentrated Milk Minerals, Acid (Lactic Acid), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Lactics Ferments), Sugar, Raspberry Flavour Jam (11%) (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Puree, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Rye Flour, Colour (Aromatic Caramel), Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Whole Egg Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Best Before End: See Side of Pack.
5 servings per pack
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Card - Widely Recycled
5 x 21.4g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving approx. 21g (2 biscuits)*
|% RI** per approx. 21g (2 biscuits)
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|1910 kJ
|409 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|15.1g
|3.2g
|5%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|6.2g
|1.3g
|7%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|72.5g
|15.5g
|6%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|29.7g
|6.4g
|7%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6g
|1.3g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.12g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 2 biscuits (Approx 21g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019