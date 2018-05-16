Imperial Leather Foamburst Pomegranate & Cassis 200Ml

- 10x more foam*
- *vs our regular shower gel
- Imperial Leather Foamburst: This Nourishing Pomegranate & Cassis luxurious shower gel is designed to thoroughly cleanse your skin and leave it feeling soft and moisturised
- A Perfect Blend: Bursting with fragrance carefully crafted by our master perfumers to help leave you feeling truly nourished
- Caring For Your Skin: This nourishing body wash will leave your skin feeling effortlessly soft, cleansed and moisturised and is great for shaving too!
- Designed for Extended Use: Every bottle of this nourishing shower gel will give you up to 40 intensely rich showers
- A Luxurious Shower Time: Use Imperial Leather Foamburst Nourishing Pomegranate & Cassis body wash daily for a truly unique, indulgently foamy shower experience
- Imperial Leather Foamburst nourishing luxury shower gel to foam body wash is bursting with fragrance and is the only shower gel to foam lather shower experience. Be amazed as Foamburst instantly transforms in use from a transparent shower gel into mounds of rich and creamy lather that glide across your skin like silk. This luxurious body wash for women gives you up to 40 showers per pack. Wrap and soothe your skin with this nourishing blend of pomegranate & cassis to awaken and uplift your senses, with a fragrance expertly crafted by our Master perfumers. Our unique shower gel formula is so rich and silky it can also be used for shaving, leaving your skin feeling enriched and delicately cared for. For a shower experience leaving you feeling nourished like never before.
- Master perfumers
- Bursting with fragrance
- Up to 40 showers per pack
- Great for shaving
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Parfum, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, Limonene, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Ficus Carica Fruit Extract, Rubus Fruticosus Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Potassium Sorbate, CI 16035, CI 17200, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Point away from eyes and dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand, spread over body and rinse thoroughly. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT - IRRITATING TO EYES. If this occurs, immediately rinse the affected area with clean water and SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION.
- Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use only as directed.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Freepost PZ Cussons (UK),
- 3500 Aviator Way,
- Manchester,
- M22 5TG.
Return to
- UK free call 0800 581 001
- www.imperialleather.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
