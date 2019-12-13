Healthy Boy Sweet Chilli Sauce 350G

Yes great flavour been buying for months and now i
GREAT SWEET CHILLI - BUT BIG BOTTLE DISCONTINUED
I had been buying this great sweet chilli sauce for quite a long time in the 700G size bottle but as with a few great value for money products that had become `Favourites` of ours Tesco discontinued that size bottle. The 700G bottle was not only a good size but great value for money as it was priced lower than other brand 350G / 380G bottles. I have to assume that it was discontinued because customers who bought Sweet Chilli sauce would have found the 700G bottle `unbeatable value for money` as well as probably finding as I did that the Healthy Boy Sweet Chilli Sauce was also the best regarding the flavour / taste so they did not buy other brands Sweet Chilli sauces. I would have rated this 5 Stars if it had been the 700G bottle but I am very disappointed with the removal of that size bottle from the Tesco Grocery website. Tesco - please reinstate the 700G bottle onto the Grocery website. Chris
This sauce seems to tasty up everything, it's great when added to tin of baked beans on toast or poured over cheesy chips!