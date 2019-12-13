By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Healthy Boy Sweet Chilli Sauce 350G

£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce
  • Ground Chilli, garlic and special seasonings are blended into a superb Thai Sweet Chilli sauce which is the most appetizing for fried, grilled or special dishes such as hot, sweet and sour grouper. In addition, Healthy Boy Brand Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce, is a perfect partner for treasured Thai folk dishes such as, fish cake or spring rolls.
  • Change in colour or texture (separated layers) is natural and harmless.
  • Tasty with all nation food cuisine
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar 32%, Water 21.73%, Garlic 17%, Chilli 14%, Distilled Vinegar (Distilled Vinegar 10%) 13%, Thickener: Modified Tapioca Starch (E1442) 2%, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate (E621) 0.27%

Storage

Close the cap after opening and keep refrigerated. Avoid heat and sunlight.Best Before: See on bottle.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Name and address

  • Yan Wal Yun Co., Ltd.,
  • 12/8 Moo 6,
  • Rama 2 Rd.,
  • Thachin,
  • Mueang Samut Sakhon 74000,
  • Thailand.

Return to

  • E-mail: exp@healthyboy.com
  • Website: www.healthyboy.com

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 680 kJ / 162 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which - Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 40.4 g
of which - Sugars 33.9 g
Protein 1.25 g
Salt 4.0 g

Yes great flavour been buying for months and now i

3 stars

Yes great flavour been buying for months and now it’s tiny size same money as the perfect size large bottle Bring it back please

GREAT SWEET CHILLI - BUT BIG BOTTLE DISCONTINUED

4 stars

I had been buying this great sweet chilli sauce for quite a long time in the 700G size bottle but as with a few great value for money products that had become `Favourites` of ours Tesco discontinued that size bottle. The 700G bottle was not only a good size but great value for money as it was priced lower than other brand 350G / 380G bottles. I have to assume that it was discontinued because customers who bought Sweet Chilli sauce would have found the 700G bottle `unbeatable value for money` as well as probably finding as I did that the Healthy Boy Sweet Chilli Sauce was also the best regarding the flavour / taste so they did not buy other brands Sweet Chilli sauces. I would have rated this 5 Stars if it had been the 700G bottle but I am very disappointed with the removal of that size bottle from the Tesco Grocery website. Tesco - please reinstate the 700G bottle onto the Grocery website. Chris

This sauce seems to tasty up everything, it's grea

5 stars

This sauce seems to tasty up everything, it's great when added to tin of baked beans on toast or poured over cheesy chips!

