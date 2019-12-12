Healthy Boy Thick Oyster Sauce 350G

Product Description
- Thick Oyster Sauce
- Change in color or texture (separate layers) is natural and harmless
- Tasty with all nation food cuisine
- Special selection ingredient
- Gluten free
- Halal
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Water 39.22%, Oyster (Molluscs) Extract 20%, Sugar 15%, Fructose Syrup 10%, Salt 10%, Thickener: Modified Tapioca Starch (E1442) 4%, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate (E621) 1%, Natural Colour: Caramel Colour (E150c) 0.5%, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid (E330) 0.1%, Stabilizer: Xanthan Gum (E415) 0.1%, Preservatives: Sodium Benzoate (E211) 0.08%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Molluscs
Storage
Close the cap after opening and keep refrigerated. Avoid heat and sunlight.Best Before: See on bottle.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Simply add a few drops to cook or serve as sauce. It will enhance the taste of your chicken, fish, shrimp, crab, meat soup, gravy and all vegetables.
Name and address
- Yan Wal Yun Co., Ltd.,
- 12/8 Moo 6,
- Rama 2 Rd.,
- Thachin,
- Mueang Samut Sakhon 74000,
- Thailand.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Net Contents
350g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g.
|Energy
|434 kJ / 102 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|- Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|- Sugars
|22 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|10.4 g
|of which
|-
